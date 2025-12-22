Home / Markets / News / Hindustan Zinc rises 3% on silver's record run; stock up 25% this month

Hindustan Zinc rises 3% on silver's record run; stock up 25% this month

On Monday, Silver prices hit a record high with MCX Silver futures (March 2026 expiry) hitting ₹2,14,583 per kilogram

Hindustan Zinc, Udaipur
Hindustan Zinc, Udaipur
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Hindustan Zinc shares advanced over 3 per cent on Monday, extending a month-long rally beyond 25 per cent amid a surge in silver prices to record levels.
 
The Vedanta Group company's stock price rose as much as 3.7 per cent to ₹610.5 per share, the highest level since August 2024. The Hindustan Zinc stock pared gains to trade 3.3 per cent higher at ₹608.1 apiece, compared to a 0.67 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:58 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have risen over 25 per cent so far this month and currently trade at 1.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 37 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Hindustan Zinc has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.56 trillion.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Silver extends record run

On Monday, Silver prices hit a record high with MCX Silver futures (March 2026 expiry) hitting ₹2,14,583 per kilogram. In the global market, Silver spot prices rose 2.74 per cent to near the record mark of 68.99  per ounce, according to Bloomberg.
 
Silver prices are up 22 per cent so far in December and are up 138 per cent this calendar year. 
 
In MCX, as long as prices hold above the ₹2,10,000 mark, the long-term bullish structure remains intact, Ponmudi R, chief executive officer of Enrich Money, said. The ₹2,05,000-₹2,02,000 zone acts as a strong demand area, while resistance is placed between ₹2,15,000 and ₹2,20,000. "A decisive breakout above this band could trigger fresh highs."
 
Hindustan Zinc is India's only integrated and listed silver-producing company. It is also the operator of one of the top five silver-producing mines in the world. The company produces approximately 700 tonnes of Silver annually, with the metal accounting for a significant portion of the company's profitability. As of Q1FY26, silver production contributed 41.5 per cent of the total profit, which stayed steady at 41 per cent at the end of Q2FY26.  ALSO READ | KMEW soars 17%; smallcap stock zooms 125% from September low; here's why 
Last week, Jefferies initiated coverage on Hindustan Zinc, citing it as a big beneficiary of rising silver and zinc prices with a first-decile zinc mining cost. Hindustan Zinc expects the global silver market to remain in deficit in 2025. Jefferies assumes silver prices of $56-60 per ounce for H2FY26-FY28, which is 3-10 per cent below current spot levels.
 
With Hindustan Zinc having hedged 37 per cent of its H2FY26 silver volumes at $37 per ounce, the full benefit of higher silver prices will materialise in FY27, providing a significant Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) boost.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare gains on Bengaluru expansion; JM Financial upgrades stock

IndiGo to stay market leader despite hiccups; Motilal Oswal sees 22% upside

Why Varun Beverages' Twizza acquisition could be a game changer in Africa

One Point One Solutions gains 6% on strategic BPO acquisition; details here

Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco hit record highs; what's driving metal stocks?

Topics :Hindustan ZincBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50Silver Prices

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story