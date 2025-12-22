Hindustan Zinc rises 3% on silver's record run; stock up 25% this month

Hindustan Zinc shares advanced over 3 per cent on Monday, extending a month-long rally beyond 25 per cent amid a surge in silver prices to record levels.

Shares of the company have risen over 25 per cent so far this month and currently trade at 1.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 37 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Hindustan Zinc has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.56 trillion.

Silver extends record run

On Monday, Silver prices hit a record high with MCX Silver futures (March 2026 expiry) hitting ₹2,14,583 per kilogram. In the global market, Silver spot prices rose 2.74 per cent to near the record mark of 68.99 per ounce, according to Bloomberg.

Silver prices are up 22 per cent so far in December and are up 138 per cent this calendar year.

In MCX, as long as prices hold above the ₹2,10,000 mark, the long-term bullish structure remains intact, Ponmudi R, chief executive officer of Enrich Money, said. The ₹2,05,000-₹2,02,000 zone acts as a strong demand area, while resistance is placed between ₹2,15,000 and ₹2,20,000. "A decisive breakout above this band could trigger fresh highs."