Axis Bank Q4 results preview, date, time: Private lender, Axis Bank’s net profit could decline in the Private lender, Axis Bank’s net profit could decline in the March 2025 quarter , expect analysts, as they see higher provisions and muted other income denting the earnings. At the most, they expect Axis Bank's Q4FY25 net profit to decline up to 8 per cent year-on-year.

Axis Bank Q4 results date and time:

According to Axis Bank's stock exchange filing, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Axis Bank will be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Axis Bank 2025 dividend announcement:

That apart, the Board of Axis Bank may recommend a final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), if any, on April 24, 2025.

ALSO READ | Q4 results today: HCL Tech, Tata Communications to post results on April 22 It will also consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares/ depository receipts and/or any other instruments or securities representing either equity shares, convertible securities, and/or debt securities.

Axis Bank Q4 results expectations:

Elara Capital

Analysts at Elara Capital expect Axis Bank to report over 8 per cent fall in net profit in the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), compared to March 2024 quarter, amid soft loan and deposit growth.

The brokerage pegs Axis Bank Q4 net profit at ₹6,535.3 crore, down 8.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹7,129.7 crore reported in Q4FY24. On a sequential basis, the net profit is seen rising 3.7 per cent from ₹6,303 crore.

Also Read

The decline in Axis Bank's March quarter profit, the brokerage said, would be on the back of 9.6-per cent Y-o-Y drop in non-interest income to ₹6,116.3 crore, along with 71.2 per cent Y-o-Y surge in provisions to ₹2,029.1 crore.

Soft loan growth of 9 per cent Y-o-Y/3.8 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹10.53 trillion, coupled with 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y/4 per cent Q-o-Q rise in deposit growth to ₹11.39 trillion, may lead to 6.7 per cent rise in net interest income in Q4FY25.

Elara Capital anticipates Q4FY25 NII at ₹13,961.9 crore as against ₹13,089 crore in Q4FY24 and ₹13,605.1 crore in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ | Nestle Q4 results preview: PAT may slip 9% YoY; Check date, time, estimates Among key monitorables, Elara Capital said Axis Bank shareholders should watch out for NIM growth outlook, asset quality trends, and management commentary as regards progress on deposit growth, outlook on PPoP growth, and credit cost outcomes.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Unlike most other brokerages, MOFSL expects Axis Bank to report flat net profit in Q4. As per its estimates, Axis Bank may report Q4 2025 net profit of ₹7,190 crore, up 0.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

This would be on the back of marginally higher Other Income of ₹6,880 crore, compared to ₹6,770 crore seen in Q4FY24.

Operationally, Axis Bank's NII is seen at ₹13,850 crore, up 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y, and nearly flat Q-o-Q. This is aided by 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y loan book growth and 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y rise in deposit base in Q4.

However, provisions are seen rising to ₹1,590 crore in the recently concluded quarter as against provisions worth ₹1,190 crore set aside in Q4FY24. In the December quarter, however, provisions were at ₹2,160 crore. Asset quality ratios, too, are seen stable in Q4FY25.

ALSO READ | HUL Q4 results: PAT, revenue may rise 2% YoY; check date, time, expectation Gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio is seen unchanged sequentially at 1.5 per cent, while NNPA ratio is seen at 0.4 per cent.

IIFL Capital

Analysts at IIFL Capital, too, expect Axis Bank's net profit to fall 8 per cent on year to ₹6,600 crore in March 2025 quarter, weighed by 6 per cent Y-o-Y rise in NII at ₹13,900 crore.

The brokerage expects Axis Bank's net interest margin (NIM) to fall sequentially in Q4FY25.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan

As per Mirae Asset’s estimates, Axis Bank's NIMs are expected to be lower marginally Q-o-Q due to lower-than-system loan growth of 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Net profit, it said, may fall 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,842 crore, NII may rise 5.7 per cent to ₹13,841 crore, and pre-provision profit (PPoP) may grow around 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,046 crore.

ALSO READ | HCLTech Q4 results today: Check date, time, expectations, dividend Key monitorable would-be asset quality, and deposit growth.

Axis Bank share price analysis

At around ₹1,200 levels, Axis Bank shares are trading above their key daily moving averages. Axis Bank stock's 20-day moving average (20-DMA) is placed at ₹1,108, 50-DMA is at ₹1,053, 100-DMA is at ₹1,062, and 200-DMA is at ₹1,128 per share.

The stock is also above the upper end of the Bollinger Band on the daily charts, at around ₹1,208 level.

While most momentum indicators are showing an upward bias, Axis Bank stock is in the 'overbought' zone in the RSI 14-day indicator, suggesting profit booking at higher levels.

Axis Bank share price history

Axis Bank shares hit a record/52-week high of ₹1,339.55 per share on July 12, 2024. The shares, however, hit a 52-week low of ₹934 on January 27, 2025.