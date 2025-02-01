Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Household appliances shares rally on higher demand hopes; Blue Star up 15%

Household appliances shares rally on higher demand hopes; Blue Star up 15%

The Union Budget 2025-26 has exempted annual income up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax, boosting consumer spending and adding focus on urban consumption.

After divergent show in Q4, cool outlook for Voltas, Blue Star stocks
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of household appliances companies surged up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Saturdays’ intra-day on expectations of higher demand after the Union Budget 2025-26 exempted annual income up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax, boosting consumer spending and adding focus on urban consumption.
 
Blue Star Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Voltas, Stove Kraft, Symphony and Havells India rallied between 5 per cent - 15 per cent in intra-day trades. At 03:06 PM; the BSE Consumer Durables index was up 2.7 per cent, as compared to 0.04 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 
The Union Budget proposals have prioritized consumption through personal tax cuts even while staying the fiscal consolidation path. The focus on investment cycle continues but mainly through measures pertaining to ease of doing business and creating conducive environment for private investments rather than budget allocations, said Rahul Singh, CIO – Equities, Tata Asset Management.  Also Read: Budget 2025: Leather, footwear stocks zoom on FM Sitharaman's new policy
 
Among individual stocks, Blue Star soared 15 per cent to Rs 2,087.95 on back of five-fold jump in trading volumes. The company while announcing December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) results on January 29, 2025 said that the Commercial Air Conditioning business achieved moderate growth driven by demand from the manufacturing, educational, retail, and auditorium sectors. 
 
While the market potential for this business remains promising, the company said it is witnessing liquidity challenges in certain segments, resulting in delays in order finalisations.  The room AC business, driven by a successful festive season, maintained its exceptional growth trajectory during this quarter as well, Blue Star said.
 
During the quarter, the Industrial Solutions business maintained strong momentum and growth, while both the Med-Tech and Data Security businesses experienced subdued performance. The operating cycle in these businesses is yet to revive, which is impacting order inflow, the company said.

Also Read

Eicher Motors, Marico, SBI Cards, UBL, Zensar from BSE500 hit 52-week highs

Capital goods index tanks 6% on capex disappointment in Union Budget 2025

Budget 2025: Realty stocks gain on Rs 96.77-cr outlay for urban development

Hospital stocks rally up to 7% post FM's 10,000 new medical seats plan

Consumption stocks rally on Budget proposals; Maruti Suzuki, Trent surge 7%

 
On the outlook, Blue Star’s management is hopeful that the growth momentum shall continue owing to the key drivers such as the forthcoming summer season, record carried forward order book, a potential revival in government spending, and increased capex from the private sector. 
 
However, challenges such as the depreciation of the Indian Rupee, rising commodity prices, and potential supply chain disruptions may pose obstacles.
     
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Sensex, Nifty muted; Midcaps drag; IT, Metal, Financials, Oil weigh

CLSA, UBS upbeat on Consumer Durables stocks post-Budget 2025; details here

Nifty may target 24,300 post Budget; Trump tariff, RBI policy key triggers

Analysts pick sectors and stocks to invest in after Budget 2025; check list

ITC, Zomato, Bata India: 5 stocks to buy for upto 22% gain post Budget 2025

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingBudget and MarketsMarket trendsConsumer electronicsstock market rallyCrompton Greaves Consumer ElectricalsVoltas stocksBudget 2025Blue StarHavells IndiaStovekraft

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story