Home / Markets / News / Budget 2025: Leather, footwear stocks zoom on FM Sitharaman's new policy

Budget 2025: Leather, footwear stocks zoom on FM Sitharaman's new policy

Budget 2025: Relaxo Footwear share price surged 8.8 per cent on the BSE. Liberty Shoes rallied 7.4 per cent, Campus Activewear 6.12 per cent, and Bata India share price 2.8 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Budget 2025 stock market impact: Shares of footwear companies rose in trade on Saturday, February 1, 2025, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a policy on leather and footwear industry.
 
During her Budget speech, FM Sitharaman said that the Narendra Modi government will plan a new policy for leather and other footwear sectors. 
 
"To enhance the producitivity, quality and competitiveness of India's footwear and leather sectors, a focused product scheme will be implemented that will facilitate employment for 2.2 million people, generate turnover of Rs 4 trillion, with exports over Rs 1.1 trillion in the leather and footwear sector," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
 
 
Moreover, she proposed to fully exempt Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on wet blue leather

On the bourses, Relaxo Footwear share price surged 8.8 per cent to Rs 598.5 per share on the BSE. Liberty Shoes rallied 7.4 per cent (Rs 395 per share), Campus Activewear 6.12 per cent (Rs 289.3 per share), Bata India share price climbed 2.8 per cent (Rs 1,288.49 per share), and Metro Brands share price 2.6 per cent (Ra 1,216.9 per share).
 
Among leather-related stocks, Mirza International share price soared 16 per cent (Rs 36.98 per share), Haryana Leather Chemicals 14.7 per cent (Rs 84.79 per share), Super Tannery 14.12 per cent (Rs 11.9 per share), and AKI India 5 per cent (Rs 10.52 per share).
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth Union Budget in the Parliament today, the highest number for any finance minister in independent India. 
 
Stock Markets, meanwhile, are conducting a special trading session today to account for all the proposals made by the government in the Budget 2025

Topics : Budget and Markets Budget 2025 Markets Union Budget Buzzing stocks leather sector Footwear leather and footwear industry Relaxo Footwears

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

