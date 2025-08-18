Vodafone Idea shares rise 9% despite loss widening in Q1: Buy or stay away?

The telecom major reported a consolidated loss after tax of ₹6,608 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹6,432 crore a year earlier. However, on a sequential basis, loss narrowed from ₹7,166.1 crore in Q4FY25.

Its revenue from operations, however, grew 4.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,022.5 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹10,508.3 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased slightly from ₹10,948.3 crore in Q4FY25.

The company said that its Average Revenue Per User (Arpu) for the quarter stood at ₹177, up 15 per cent from ₹154 in Q1FY25.

The company’s capital expenditure for the quarter was ₹2,440 crore, while bank debt declined to ₹1,930 crore as of June 30, 2025.

Its 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 127.4 million in the June quarter, up from 126.7 million in Q1FY25.