How to trade ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank post Q3 results? Here's a trading guide

Shares of ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were trading in the negative zone after the private banking majors announced the Q3 earnings over the weekend.
ICICI Bank reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in Q3FY26 net profit to ₹11,318 crore
on account of higher provisions, and a one-time hit for agri-loans. The bank's Net Interest Income (NII), however, rose 7.7 per cent YoY to ₹21,932 crore.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank posted a 11.5 YoY growth in profit at ₹18,654 crore for the December 2025 quarter
; while its NII increased by 6.4 per cent to ₹32,620 crore.
On Monday, as of 10:20 AM, ICICI Bank stock was seen trading with a loss of around 3.5 per cent at ₹1,362 levels, while HDFC Bank was down 1.2 per cent at ₹920.
Here's what technical charts suggest for these to private banking giant shares:
ICICI Bank stock chart
Current Market Price: ₹1,362
Amid today's fall, ICICI Bank stock
has slipped below its short-term - both 20- and 50-day - exponential moving averages (EMAs). The stock is seen testing the 100-DEMA, which stands at ₹1,382, shows the daily chart.
Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking says that sustained acceptance above this level (100-DEMA) for ICICI Bank would be crucial to the stock to maintain a positive long-term bias. ALSO READ | ITC share price may log biggest monthly fall in 2 decades; what next?
"Structurally, the ₹1,380 – ₹1,390 zone is seen as a key demand and support area, aligning with the short-term EMA cluster. As long as price holds above this region, the breakout structure remains valid and favours continuation toward the ₹1,460 – ₹1,480 resistance zone," explains Shah.
The analyst said that prior to today's fall, stock had recently moved above its consolidation band, supported by a pickup in buying interest, suggesting early signs of bullish intent.
HDFC Bank stock chart
Current Market Price: ₹920
HDFC Bank
daily chart shows that the stock has been trading below its key 20-, 50- and 100-DEMAs since January 5, 2026.
Shah says that HDFC BANK stock is undergoing a strong corrective phase within a broader sideways-to-weak structure, after repeated failure to sustain above higher levels.
The recent price action reflects a clear loss of momentum and increased bearish pressure. The stock is trading below the 20-DEMA, 50-DEMA, 100-DEMA, and the 200-DEMA (₹961), indicating complete bearish EMA alignment and weakness across short-, medium-, and long-term timeframes," explains Shah.
The analyst, however, flags that while the volume has expanded during the recent decline, signalling aggressive distribution; the RSI has slipped into oversold territory, suggesting panic-driven selling and the possibility of a short-term dead-cat bounce.
Technically, the ₹920 – ₹930 zone is acting as an immediate demand and short-term support area, where the price is currently attempting to stabilize. However, as long as the stock remains below the 200-DEMA at ₹961, any pullback is likely to be sold into rather than followed by sustained recovery, believes Shah.
The analyst from SAMCO Securities reckons that for any meaningful trend reversal, HDFC Bank stock must reclaim and hold above ₹960 – ₹970, which now acts as a major supply and resistance zone. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.