How to trade ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank post Q3 results? Here's a trading guide

Aakash Shah of Choice Equity Broking says that HDFC Bank may remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹970; while ICICI Bank needs to sustain above ₹1,380 to maintain its long-term positive bias

Technical outlook on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank post Q3 results by Choice Equity Broking. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)