HDFC Bank posts 12% growth in December-quarter profit to ₹19,807 crore
The core net interest income grew 6.4 per cent to ₹32,600 crore, while the non-interest income came at ₹13,250 crore, as per an exchange filing
HDFC Bank on Saturday said its consolidated profit jumped 12.17 per cent to ₹19,807 crore in the December quarter.
The city-headquartered lender had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17,657 crore in the year-ago period and ₹19,611 crore in the preceding September quarter.
On a standalone basis, the profit of the country's largest private sector lender increased 11.46 per cent to ₹18,653.75 crore for the October-December period.
The core net interest income grew 6.4 per cent to ₹32,600 crore, while the non-interest income came at ₹13,250 crore, as per an exchange filing.
The net interest margin at the overall level stood at 3.35 per cent, it said.
Implementation of the new labour codes led to an impact of ₹800 crore in expenses for the bank during the quarter.
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 3:34 PM IST