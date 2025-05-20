How to trade Vodafone Idea, Airtel, TTML after SC dismisses AGR dues plea?

Technical outlook on telecom stocks post SC verdict on AGR dues: Voda Idea looks weak on chart and can slide up to 34% from present levels. Bharti Airtel and TTML, however, look favourably placed.

Technical chart suggests that Voda Idea stock can slide up to 34% if support at ₹6.47 is broken. (File Photo)