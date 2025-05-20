Pfizer share climbs 11% post healthy Q4; announces Rs 165 dividend for FY25

Pfizer share price: Shares of Pfizer were in demand on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 11.33 per cent to an intraday high of ₹4,970.40 per share.

What is the reason behind the rally in Pfizer share price?

The company's profit soared 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹331 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹179 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

Pfizer’s revenue from operations rose 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹591.9 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹546.6 crore in Q4FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 20.1 per cent annually to ₹227.5 crore in March quarter of FY25, from ₹189.43 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

Also Read

ALSO READ | How to trade Vodafone Idea, Airtel, TTML after SC dismisses AGR dues plea? Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 38.4 per cent in Q4FY25, from 34.7 per cent in Q4FY24.

Pfizer dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share of ₹10 each (350 per cent) and a special dividend of ₹100 per equity share of ₹10 each (1000 per cent) in view of 75th year of Pfizer in India and a special dividend of ₹30 per equity share of ₹10 each (300 per cent) in view of the gain on transfer of assignment of leasehold land and building constructed on such land thereon, totaling to a dividend of ₹165 per equity share ₹10 each (1650 per cent) for FY25.

Moreover, the company has fixed July 9, 2025, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

About Pfizer

Pfizer is a globally recognised biopharmaceutical company with a legacy spanning more than 170 years. Headquartered in New York City, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering medical breakthroughs that improve lives.

ALSO READ | Borosil shares spike 7% as Q4 profit doubles; stock up 25% in 8 sessions With operations in over 125 countries, Pfizer plays a critical role in advancing global health through a diverse range of innovative treatments and vaccines. In India, Pfizer has a strong presence, including a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Goa that supports both local and international supply chains.

The company’s work spans key therapeutic areas such as vaccines, oncology, internal medicine, and rare diseases. Pfizer is a leader in vaccine development, notably using mRNA technology in its COVID-19 vaccine. Its oncology division focuses on cutting-edge cancer treatments, while internal medicine offerings address chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

Pfizer also invests in rare disease research and provides popular over-the-counter products like Advil, Nexium, Centrum, and ChapStick.