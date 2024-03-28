Bajaj Finance surges 13% in 2 weeks; Here's what is fueling the rally

Shares of Bajaj Finance were trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 7,235 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid reports that the company was planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its housing finance subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) at a valuation of Rs 80,000-85,000 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Finance were trading higher for the seventh straight day. In the past two weeks, the stock has rallied 13 per cent.

BHFL offers a full range of mortgage products such as home loans, loan against property and lease rental discounting to salaried & self-employed customers. It also offers construction finance and inventory finance to credit worthy developers.