Friday, January 23, 2026 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Go Digit shares rise 3% post Q3 results; what should investors do?

Go Digit shares rise 3% post Q3 results; what should investors do?

In Q3, Go Digit reported a net profit of ₹140 crore, as compared to ₹119 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

Go digit share price, q3 results

Go Digit Share

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Go Digit General Insurance shares rose 3.2 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹334.4 per share on BSE. At 11:03 AM, Go Digit’s share price was trading 2.5 per cent higher at ₹332 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 82,237.33. 
 
The stock was in demand after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) numbers.

Go Digit Q3 results highlights:

In Q3, Go Digit reported a net profit of ₹140 crore, as compared to ₹119 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its gross direct premium stood at ₹ 2,557 crore, as compared to ₹2,115 crore in Q3 2025, recording a growth of 20.9 per cent. 
 
 
The company’s gross written premium stood at ₹ 2,909 crore, as compared to ₹2,677 crore in Q3FY25, recording a growth of 8.7 per cent. 
 
As of December 31, 2025, assets under management increased by ₹3,570 crore to ₹22,509 crore, compared to ₹ 18,939 crore as at December 31, 2024, having a growth of 18.8 per cent.

Also Read

Cyient share price in focus

Cyient shares dip after 28% sequential decline in Q3 profit; details here

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland up 41% in 3 months, hits new high; what's driving CV stock?

Tanla platforms share price, q3 results

Tanla Platforms zooms 13% on posting Q3 results; check details here

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

SAIL rallies 3%, hits 18-month high in subdued market; here's why

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank rallies 6% as brokerages upgrade stock, see up to 27% upside

 

Brokerage view on Go Digit

Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained its ‘Sell’ rating on Go Digit with a target price of ₹290, characterising the Q3FY26 results as a mixed bag where a 7 per cent profit after tax (PAT) beat (₹1,400 crore) was overshadowed by a deteriorating Combined Ratio (CoR) of 110.7 per cent. 
 
The report said that while profitability improved due to lower net retention and better opex management, the underwriting performance was hit by a sharp 380 basis points (bps) jump in the commission ratio. Growth also appeared optically weaker as gross written premium lagged industry trends due to the timing of reinsurance premium accounting for a large government health contract. 
   
Consequently, the brokerage has cut its FY26-28E gross written premium estimates by 2 per cent and raised its CoR projections to reflect these elevated costs, suggesting that while management remains focused on opportunity-based growth, the current valuation remains expensive at 30x FY28E P/E.
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks flat; SMIDs fall; realty shares drag, metal outperforms

Asian markets

Asian shares, US futures gain as BOJ keeps its key interest rate unchanged

Ideaforge Technology share price fell as net loss doubles

Ideaforge Technology drops over 5% to 8-month low as Q3 loss doubles

IndiGo stock outlook: Chart hints that a breakout above ₹5,000 can trigger a rally, says Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

IndiGo stock can fly up to 10%, says analyst; flags levels to track

Silver and gold Etfs

Silver, gold ETFs rebound sharply after Thursday's crash; here's why

Topics : Go Digit Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersTata Steel Stock Trading StrategyPersonal Finance