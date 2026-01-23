Syngene International falls to over 2-year low as Q3 net profit slumps 89%

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:34 AM IST
Syngene International share price today
Syngene International share price hit the lowest level in more than two years in Friday’s trading session after the company reporting a slump in the net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY26) due to changes in labour law. The stock fell as much as 5.7 per cent to ₹559.10, its lowest level since April 5, 2023, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Syngene International share price extended losses to the eighth consecutive session. In these eight sessions to Friday, the share price has decreased by 5.64 per cent.
In the last 12 months, Syngene International stock fell 30.26 per cent, compared to a 9.18 per cent advance in the Nifty 50.
So far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Syngene International saw a trade of 0.95 million shares. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹23,799.62 crore.
Syngene International saw a sharp decline in its net profit for the period as its topline decreased, and the company had to make provisions to implement changes in the new labour code. The company recorded an exceptional loss of ₹76 crore during the third quarter due to the change in the labour code.
"The Group has assessed and disclosed the incremental impact of these changes to the basis of the current remuneration structure," Syngene International said in its profit and loss statement for the December quarter. "Considering the materiality and regulatory-driven non-recurring nature of the impact, the group has presented such incremental impact under 'Exceptional Items' in the standalone and consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025."
During the December quarter, Syngene International saw its revenue decline 2.8 per cent YoY to ₹917 crore from ₹944 crore revenue reported in the same quarter a year ago.
"Our Q3 performance reflects the ongoing impact related to a single product from one of our large-molecule biologics clients. Outside of this factor, the underlying business has shown steady progress, with Research Services securing new programs and delivering continued growth," said Peter Bains, managing director and CEO Meanwhile, the total expense fell 0.83 per cent on year to ₹834 crore in the December quarter from ₹841 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.