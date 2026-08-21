IFCI, ACE: Analyst identifies 2 stocks with 'Bullish Flag & Pole' pattern

As shown in the chart above, ACE experienced a strong upward rally, advancing from ₹975 to roughly ₹1,140 to form the distinct 'pole' phase of the chart setup, says Mayank Jain.Following this sharp advance, the price entered a short-term, downward-sloping consolidation channel between ₹1,060 and ₹1,140, forming the 'Flag', Jain adds.The analyst highlights that throughout this phase, the stock maintained stability above its key moving averages, indicating robust underlying support. Jain believes that the subsequent upside breakout past ₹1,100 resistance mark on expanding volume offers a high probability of the primary uptrend resuming.Last close: ₹81.76

Similarly, the analyst notes that IFCI registered a rapid price expansion from approximately ₹69 to ₹79, establishing a vertical pole before transitioning into a downward-sloping consolidation range between ₹72 and ₹79."This brief pause allowed the market to absorb quick gains while finding solid floor support near its 20-day and 50-day moving averages. A clear breakout above the ₹76 resistance channel renewed bullish momentum, driving prices toward the ₹82–₹84 range and carrying a high probability of further trend continuation," explains the analyst.While pattern breakouts reflect positive market sentiment and carry strong statistical momentum, technical chart formations remain observational tools rather than absolute guarantees. Market participants typically monitor overall sector trends, broader market conditions, and trading volume updates to evaluate whether these continuation setups maintain their structural integrity over time, cautions Jain.Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. The securities are quoted as an example and not as a recommendation.Registration granted by SEBI, enlistment with BSE and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.This article and its images are for informational purposes only and should not be taken as a recommendation.PhonePeWealth Broking Private Limited is a member of NSE & BSE with SEBI Regn. No.: INZ000302639, BSE RA Enlistment Number: 5887, Depository Participant of CDSL Depository with SEBI Regn. No.: IN-DP-696-2022, Research Analyst– INH000013387 and ARN- 187821. Member id: BSE - 6756 NSE 90226. CIN U65990KA2021PTC146954.Registered Office Address: Office - 2, Floor 3, Wing A, Block A, Salarpuria Softzone, Bellandur Village, Varthur Hobli, Outer Ring Road, Bangalore South, Bangalore, Karnataka – 560103.