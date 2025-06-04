Indegene shares slump 4% after block trades; Here's the likely seller

The healthcare tech firm's stock fell as much as 4.68 per cent during the day to ₹590 per share, the biggest intraday loss since April 5 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4.4 per cent lower at ₹590 apiece, compared to a 0.01 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:50 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a four-day gain on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 1.8 per cent this year, compared to a 3.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Indegene has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,239.63 crore, according to BSE data.

Indegene block deal

The company had 28.1 million shares, or 12 per cent equity changed hands in two block trades, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers of the deals were not known immediately.

However, the news agency reported that CA Dawn Investments is selling as many as 24.48 million shares, or a 10.2 per cent stake in the company. The floor price of the transaction was set at ₹580 apiece, a 6.4 per cent discount to the stock’s last close.

With a trading volume of over 68.3 times the three-month full-day average, the company's stock was the most traded by volume on the National Stock Exchange.