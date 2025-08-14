Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin seeks arms control treaty as next stage after Trump summit

Vladimir Putin seeks arms control treaty as next stage after Trump summit

Following a call with European leaders, Trump said he hoped to use the Friday summit with Putin to set up a "quick second meeting" with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Following a call with European leaders, Trump said he hoped to use the Friday summit with Putin to set up a “quick second meeting” with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News
 
Russia and the US can start work on a new arms control treaty after Friday’s summit in Alaska, said President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump.   
An agreement on the control of strategic offensive weapons could “create long-term conditions of peace between our countries, in Europe, and in the world as a whole,” Putin said at a meeting with senior Kremlin officials on Thursday. 
Putin also praised the US for making “quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the fighting.” 

Also Read

russian crude oil

PSU refiners eye Russian oil as discounts rise ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin

Trump's conflicting relation with Putin takes spotlight at Alaska summit

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin

Trump questions Putin's stance ahead of Alaska summit on Ukraine war

Donald Trump, Trump

The answer is no: Trump on persuading Putin to halt attacks on civilians

Donald Trump

Trump warns of severe consequences if Putin does not agree to stop war

The Russian leader’s compliments to his US counterpart come after Trump warned Moscow that he would impose “very severe consequences” if Putin didn’t agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine at the leaders’ meeting later this week.  
 
European allies have expressed concern that the US president — who has said an eventual deal would include territorial exchanges — could unilaterally agree to peace terms proposed by Putin that would disadvantage Ukraine and undermine the continent’s security. 
Following a call with European leaders, Trump said he hoped to use the Friday summit with Putin to set up a “quick second meeting” with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy. 
While the talks in Alaska are focused on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, Trump and Putin will also discuss bilateral economic cooperation, Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday, according to Russian newswires. The two presidents will hold a joint news conference after their meeting, the Kremlin said. 

More From This Section

UK

UK growth slows in second quarter but comes in higher than expected

Fast food

Gaza boycotts batter American fast-food chains in Malaysia, Indonesia

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump

Trump turns ally investments into $10 trillion US 'sovereign wealth fund'

Shooting, Gun

Multiple law enforcement officers shot in Virginia's Pittsylvania County

China braces for heavy rains as Podul makes landfall in southern provinces

China braces for heavy rains as Podul makes landfall in southern provinces

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon