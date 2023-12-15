Home / Markets / News / India's forex reserves jump $2.816 bn to $606.859 bn, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves jump $2.816 bn to $606.859 bn, shows RBI data

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves jumped USD 2.816 billion to USD 606.859 billion in the week ended December 8, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen USD 6.107 billion to USD 604.042 billion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended December 8, the foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased by USD 3.089 billion to USD 536.699 billion, the data said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down USD 199 million to USD 47.13 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were down USD 63 million to USD 18.188 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down USD 11 million to USD 4.842 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Also Read

Forex reserves increase by $1.153 bn to $585.895 bn, shows RBI data

India's forex exchange reserves rise to 11-week high of $595 billion

Forex reserves drop $1.98 bn to $607 bn for week ended July 21: RBI

China's forex reserves rise by $16.49 billion to $3.193 trillion in June

India's forex reserves resume losing streak, fall to $583.53 billion

SBI hits new high after a gap of 1 year; stock surges 5% in 3 days

HCL Tech market-cap touches Rs 4 trillion; stock surges 8% in two days

Stock of this smallcap cement company has zoomed 64% in one month

IRFC extends rally with 32% jump in 1 week; hits new high on heavy volumes

Texmaco Rail surges 10% on order win worth Rs 1,374 cr from Railway Board

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India's forex resreveIndia forex exchange reservesRBI

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story