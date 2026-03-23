India's market capitalisation erodes $1.3 trillion from peak, shows data

A sharp selloff triggered by the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran has wiped out significant investor wealth in Indian equities, with total market capitalisation (mcap) down $1.3 trillion from its peak.

India’s mcap, which stood at $5.71 trillion on April 27, 2024, has declined 22.6 per cent to $4.42 trillion. In rupee terms, the erosion is relatively lower at 13.7 per cent, translating into a loss of ₹66 trillion. Since the outbreak of the war, India’s mcap has fallen by $676 billion, surpassing the $508 billion decline seen in March 2020.