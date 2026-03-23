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India's market capitalisation erodes $1.3 trillion from peak, shows data

While global mcap has declined 7.3 per cent this month, India's 13.3 per cent drop is the steepest among major markets

Iran war impact, Indian equities selloff, market capitalisation India, stock market crash India, investor wealth erosion, global market cap decline, US Israel Iran conflict, Indian stock market volatility, equity market correction India, Covid 19 mar
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Samie Modak
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:24 PM IST
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A sharp selloff triggered by the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran has wiped out significant investor wealth in Indian equities, with total market capitalisation (mcap) down $1.3 trillion from its peak.
 
India’s mcap, which stood at $5.71 trillion on April 27, 2024, has declined 22.6 per cent to $4.42 trillion. In rupee terms, the erosion is relatively lower at 13.7 per cent, translating into a loss of ₹66 trillion. Since the outbreak of the war, India’s mcap has fallen by $676 billion, surpassing the $508 billion decline seen in March 2020.
 
While global mcap has declined 7.3 per cent this month, India’s 13.3 per cent drop is the steepest among major markets.  
 
 

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Topics :Market newsmarket capitalisationstock marketsIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

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