Mid-, small-cap rally faces big question: Resilience or risk mispricing?

Smallcap, midcap stocks rally on; but are risks being ignored?

India's small- and mid-cap (SMID) stocks continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The rally reflects strong domestic optimism, but it also raises a critical question for investors and policymakers alike: are markets underestimating the economic aftershocks yet to unfold?

The current enthusiasm around SMIDs is rooted in a powerful domestic narrative. Structural themes such as manufacturing expansion, infrastructure spending, defence indigenisation, digitalisation, and growth in the capital expenditure, have created a multi-year growth story for emerging Indian businesses. Simultaneously, record domestic liquidity through SIPs and mutual fund inflows has fundamentally altered market dynamics, reducing dependence on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and supporting valuations across broader markets.

However, the optimism is increasingly colliding with valuation realities. Several SMID companies are trading at substantial premiums to historical averages, reflecting expectations of uninterrupted earnings growth and stable macroeconomic conditions. Markets appear to be pricing in a "contained conflict" scenario in West Asia, where crude oil prices remain manageable and global supply chains avoid meaningful disruption. That assumption may prove fragile. ALSO READ: Mid, smallcap funds see strong inflows in 2026 despite market swings India remains highly sensitive to prolonged geopolitical instability in the Middle East. The country imports the majority of its crude oil requirements, and any sustained rise in energy prices could trigger inflationary pressures, currency weakness, elevated bond yields, and margin compression across industries. These effects do not emerge immediately; they unfold gradually through higher logistics costs, delayed project execution, weaker discretionary consumption, and softer corporate profitability.

This lag effect is particularly important for the SMID segment. Unlike large-cap companies with stronger balance sheets and diversified revenue streams, many smaller firms operate with tighter margins, higher operating leverage, and greater vulnerability to financing costs. In periods of uncertainty, richly valued companies often experience sharper valuation corrections than fundamentally stable businesses. Yet, it would be simplistic to view the entire SMID universe through a bearish lens. The SMID space is entering a phase of valuation stretch with uneven earnings support, signalling a shift from a broad-based rally to more stock-specific performance. Valuation breadth has visibly tilted upwards over the past month — the share of SMID stocks trading above price-to-earnings (P/E) of 60x rose from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, while those under P/E of 20x shrank from 30 per cent to 23 per cent. The high price-to-book (P/B) cohort (less than 9x) similarly expanded from 16 per cent to 19 per cent, confirming that recent gains have been driven more by re-rating than fresh earnings upgrades.

Earnings, however, tell a divergent story. In Q4FY26, midcaps remained relatively resilient, with 44 per cent of Nifty MidCap150 companies delivering over 15 per cent revenue growth and only 9 per cent in de-growth. Small-caps were notably weaker -- 20 per cent reported negative growth, more than double the midcap reading. That said, geopolitical shifts also create strategic opportunities. Defence manufacturing, electronics, specialised engineering, energy services, and select export-oriented sectors could continue to benefit from India's push toward self-reliance and supply-chain diversification. In that sense, the current market environment may reward selectivity rather than broad-based participation. The key issue, therefore, is not whether India's SMID growth story is real -- it clearly is. The more relevant question is whether current valuations adequately account for geopolitical and macroeconomic risks that may still be in their early stages.