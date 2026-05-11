Strong orders cushion ABB as margin recovery remains key concern
ABB reported strong order inflows in Q1CY26, but margins remained under pressure due to higher raw material costs, forex volatility and slower executionDevangshu Datta
ABB reported strong order inflows in Q1CY26, but margins remained under pressure due to higher raw material costs, forex volatility and slower executionDevangshu Datta
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: May 11 2026 | 8:44 PM IST