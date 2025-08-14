Indian Oil Q1 profit nearly doubles to ₹6,813 cr, revenue up marginally

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,813.71 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), jumping 93.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3,528.49 crore in Q1 FY25. However, on a sequential basis, the net profit was down by 16.1 per cent from ₹8,123.64 crore in the previous quarter.
Oil major's revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2.21 trillion, marginally higher by 0.9 per cent from ₹2.19 trillion in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the revenue remained flat.
Indian Oil’s expenses for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2.14 trillion, down 0.6 per cent from ₹2.16 trillion in Q1 FY25 but up 1.9 per cent sequentially from ₹2.12 trillion in Q4 FY25.
The cost of raw materials declined 7.9 per cent to ₹1,09,450.80 crore from ₹1,18,860.07 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, it fell by 4.8 per cent from ₹1,14,946.84 crore in Q4 FY25.