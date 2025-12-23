Home / Markets / News / Indian states, PSUs test demand with $5.5 billion cluster of debt sales

Indian states, PSUs test demand with $5.5 billion cluster of debt sales

States are aiming to raise more than ₹33,200 crore, 25 per cent higher than the planned calendar, while Power Finance Corp is eyeing ₹6,000 crore and Bank of India plans to raise ₹10,000 crore

fund manager, Supplements, finance sector, Investors
Yields across fixed income assets have jumped since the Reserve Bank of India cut its policy repo rate on December 5, as most investors bet the rate easing cycle is now completed | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Indian investors are set for another supply overhang as state governments and central government owned entities have ‍lined up heavy debt sales on ​a single day.

States and state-run firms look to raise an aggregate of ₹49,200 crore ($5.49 billion) on Tuesday, at a time when the market is struggling to digest even the central government securities.

"The domestic market is seeing higher supply from PSU companies and state governments causing a demand supply mismatch," said Nikhil ​Aggarwal, founder & group CEO at Grip Invest, an online bond trading platform.

"Investors will demand higher yields to have a cushion to compensate for liquidity risk caused due to demand supply imbalance and an uncertainty about RBI policy stance."

States are aiming to raise more than ₹33,200 crore, 25 per cent higher than the planned calendar, while Power Finance Corp is eyeing ₹6,000 crore and Bank of India plans to raise ₹10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds.

Yields across fixed income assets have jumped since the Reserve Bank of India cut its policy repo rate on December 5, as most investors bet the rate easing cycle is now completed.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is up by over 20 bps from the ‌lows of December 5, while state and ​AAA-rated corporate bond yields have jumped 20-25 bps.

"The softness in investor demand has been led by pensions and insurance, which has impacted demand for ultra-long bonds," said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

Market focus is shifting ‍to supply-demand imbalance expected in the next financial year, where "there is a sharp rise in redemptions for both government securities and state government bonds ‍which ‌would keep gross ​supply on the higher side," as fresh issuances ‍hit the market.

Investors across categories from private-sector banks to mutual funds are also moving ‍to ‍lower duration exposure, ‌further jeopardising appetite for long papers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

India bond marketIndian Bond marketBond marketsPSUPSUs

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

