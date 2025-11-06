Brokerages bullish on IndiGo despite wider loss in Q2; share price rises 3%

IndiGo Q2 results highlights:
- IndiGo reported a net loss of ₹2,582.1 crore in Q2FY26 vs a net loss of ₹753.9 crore in Q2FY25.
- Excluding the impact of currency depreciation, IndiGo’s net profit stood at ₹103.9 crore.
- Operationally, IndiGo reported a total revenue of ₹19,599.5 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Of this, revenue from operations increased by 9.3 per cent to ₹18,555.3 crore.
- Ebitdar, excluding forex impact, came at ₹3,800.3 crore with a margin of 20.5 per cent. By comparison, Ebitdar, excluding forex impact, was ₹2,666.8 crore (15.7 per cent margin) last year.
- Including forex hit, Ebitdar stood at ₹1,114.3 crore (6 per cent margin) vs ₹2,434 crore (14.3 per cent margin) Y-o-Y.
- IndiGo's capacity increased by 7.8 per cent to 41.2 billion; passengers increased by 3.6 per cent to 28.8 million; yield increased by 3.2 per cent to ₹4.69; passenger load factor (PLF) was flat at 82.5 per cent.
- IndiGo reported a total cash balance of ₹5,3515.2 crore at the end of Q2FY26, comprising ₹3,8516.7 crore of free cash and ₹14,998.5 crore of restricted cash.
- The capitalised operating lease liability was ₹49,651.4 crore with the total debt (including the capitalised operating lease liability) at ₹74,813.8 crore.
IndiGo capacity guidance
IndiGo share price outlook: Brokerages view
Elara Capital | Maintain 'Buy' | Share price target: Raised to ₹7,241
Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Maintains 'Buy' | Maintains target price: ₹7,300
Emkay Global Financial Services | Maintain 'Buy' | Raised target price: ₹6,800
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app