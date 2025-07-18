Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Patanjali Foods shares rally 17% in 1 week, eyes record high; here's why

Patanjali Foods shares rally 17% in 1 week, eyes record high; here's why

The board of directors of Patanjali Foods, in its meeting held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1

Patanjali store

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Patanjali Foods share price today
 
Patanjali Foods shares gained 2 per cent to ₹1,944.90 on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market, extending its rally into fifth straight trading day. The stock of the consumer goods company has surged 17 per cent during the period. Further, it is trading close to its all-time high level of ₹2,030, touched on September 4, 2024.
 
At 10:03 AM, Patanjali Foods share price was trading 1.7 per cent higher at ₹1,942.10, as compared to 0.37 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 

What's driving Patanjali Foods stock price?

 
The board of directors of Patanjali Foods, in its meeting held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, recommended to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. two new equity shares each for every one existing equity share held by eligible equity shareholders of the company as on record date.
 
 
The bonus issue is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, by capitalisation of capital redemption reserve and / or securities premium and / or general reserve, the company said in exchange filing.

Also Read

wire

Polycab India stock gains 2% post Q1 results: Here's what brokerages say

tyres

CEAT falls over 2% on mixed Q1 nos; profit tanks 28%, revenue up 11% YoY

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop shares drop 5% post Q1 results; Here's what analysts say

Nuvoco, Emami cement

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation soars 9%, hits over 2-year high post Q1 results

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

HDFC AMC hits record high; time to buy, book profits or stay invested?

 
Business overview
 
Patanjali Foods enjoys a healthy market position across several product categories. It is the second-largest player in India's branded edible oil market, the market leader in the palm oil segment and second in position in the soybean oil segment. It is also the market leader in the soya protein segment, commanding a 35-40 per cent market share. Further, the company is the fourth-largest player in India in the biscuits segment and in the oral care market. It is also among the largest players in India in the product segments of cow ghee and honey.
 
While the erstwhile Ruchi Soya Industries was largely focused on the edible oil business, Patanjali Foods has gradually diversified the business through the acquisition of various FMCG segments from Patanjali Ayurved. In addition to being margin accretive, these segments have also aided the diversification of Patanjali Foods’ portfolio and mitigated the impact of the inherent risks associated with the edible oil segment to a certain extent.
 
The contribution of the FMCG segment to Patanjali Foods overall revenues has increased to around 30 per cent in FY2025 and is expected to grow further over the near to medium term, leading to further diversification of the business and stabilisation of earnings, according to Icra.
 
In the absence of any major debt-funded capex, the debt protection metrics are expected to remain strong in the long term as well. Its healthy financial profile is also aided by a strong liquidity position owing to healthy cash balances, liquid investments and unutilised working capital limits, the rating agency said in rationale.
 
As around 50 per cent of the revenue from the edible oils business is generated from palm oil, Patanjali Foods is also working towards expanding its palm plantation business, to reduce its import dependence for crude palm oil. In addition, the company has diversified to the FMCG segment to provide further stability to its earnings.
 
About Patanjali Foods
 
Patanjali Foods (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) is engaged primarily in the business of processing of oil-seeds, refining of crude oil for edible use, production of oil meal, food products from soya and value added products from downstream and upstream processing. The Company is also engaged in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Fast Moving Health Goods (FMHG) business consisting mainly of food, biscuits and nutraceutical products.
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts, Nifty below 25,000; Axis Bank sinks 5%, Wipro soars 3%

Wipro

Wipro shares see best day in over 2 months post Q1 results; time to buy?

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Indian Hotels share rises 2% on strong Q1; should you buy, sell or hold?

PremiumMahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

MTNL stock at ₹51, risky or bargain buy? Here's what chart indicates

PremiumAxis Bank, Axis

One-time jump in slippages hurts Axis Bank Q1 results; should you sell?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Patanjali Ruchi Soya stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon