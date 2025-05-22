IndusInd Bank, Nestle India dropped from BSE Sensex in index rejig

IndusInd Bank and Nestle India, as per the latest rebalancing announced by Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a BSE Ltd subsidiary. These changes will take effect from the start of trading on June 23, 2025. Tata Group-owned Trent Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) will be included in the 30-stock BSE Sensex index, replacingand, as per the latest rebalancing announced by Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a BSE Ltd subsidiary. These changes will take effect from the start of trading on June 23, 2025.

The index reshuffle is expected to trigger capital movements as funds tracking the Sensex adjust their portfolios accordingly.

Trent may receive inflows of around $278 million (approximately ₹2,400 crore), which is about 2.5 times its average daily volume (ADV), according to estimates from IIFL Alternate Desk.

BEL is likely to see similar inflows, with about $275 million projected, or 3.1 times its ADV. Notably, BEL, a key defence stock, has climbed nearly 37 per cent in the last six months.

In contrast, Nestle India could face outflows of about $210 million (₹1,800 crore), which is 7.7 times its ADV. Over the same period, Nestle's stock has seen a 5 per cent increase.

IndusInd Bank, under pressure due to governance issues and alleged internal fraud, may witness outflows of $135 million (₹1,155 crore), roughly 1.1 times its ADV. The stock has dropped more than 40 per cent over the past year following news of a ₹2,329 crore net loss, its first in 20 years, and a ₹172.58 crore suspected employee fraud.

'Index rejigs are significant'

“Index rejigs are a key event for the market because they help the market participants gauge the direction in which the funds are moving,” the BSE noted. These periodic updates help ensure the index continues to represent India’s evolving market trends.

When such changes are announced, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds tracking the index carry out adjustments to realign with the new composition. This helps maintain the desired asset allocation and risk profile.