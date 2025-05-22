One-third of GenZ investors now active in securities market: Sebi chief

With the securities market playing a significant role in capital formation, the younger generation’s inclination towards investments has surged, with higher participation from GenZ.

Around a third of GenZ investors are participating in the securities market, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), citing industry estimates.

“This trend reflects not only the rising trust in formal financial systems but also signals a significant opportunity for long-term wealth creation and inclusive participation in the nation’s economic progress,” said Pandey, adding that participation from GenZ is an encouraging sign of growing financial engagement at an early age.

ALSO READ: NSE seeks Sebi nod to move weekly index expiry from Thursday to Tuesday The Sebi chief was addressing the 16th Capital Market Conference organised by industry body Assocham in Delhi.

As per data from the depositories, the total number of demat accounts has surged to over 190 million as of April 2025, up from less than 50 million in December 2020.

NSE’s Market Pulse report, issued every month, showed that the share of investors under 30 years has risen sharply from 22.9 per cent in March 2018 to 39.5 per cent in March 2025. The report notes that the increase reflects rising financial literacy and easier access through digital platforms.

“The combined share of investors aged 50 years and above has fallen from 25.8 per cent in Mar’18 to just 15.1 per cent in Mar’25, signalling a changing investment culture driven by younger, tech-savvy participants,” the report notes.

Apart from direct investments in securities, investments through mutual funds have also surged over the years, with the total number of folios reaching 234.5 million as of March 2025, compared to 178 million a year ago.

According to a report by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) for FY25, 47 per cent of the net inflows from those under the age of 25 years was into equity schemes.

“Younger investors are more inclined to take on higher risks, as can be gauged from their significantly higher share of net flows in the equity segment,” the report noted.

“Digital transformation, the emergence of AI, and the strengthening of digital public infrastructure are unlocking efficiencies and inclusion on an unprecedented scale,” said Pandey in his address.

The Sebi chairman highlighted the surge in equity issuances, noting that FY25 recorded the highest-ever fund-raising through initial public offerings (IPOs), at Rs 1.7 trillion.

The market capitalisation of listed companies has risen to Rs 423 trillion as of April, compared to Rs 150 trillion in FY19. The former bureaucrat noted that this reflected strong investor confidence and robust corporate performance.

“The Indian securities market is not merely a facilitator of financial transactions but a powerful engine of capital formation. Our capital markets have become an essential channel through which domestic savings and foreign investments are directed into productive economic activity. This is helping fuel innovation, entrepreneurship, job creation, and infrastructure development,” said Pandey.

He also highlighted Sebi’s measures to facilitate capital formation, such as strengthening governance, reducing listing timelines, and upstreaming client funds to safeguard investors’ money.

While indicating the regulator’s focus on optimum regulation, the Sebi chairman also underlined steps taken to enhance participation in the debt segment.

Earlier this year, the market regulator announced several measures to boost financial literacy among the youth, including its flagship Tarun Yojana. Under the scheme, a pilot project is being run across several districts to integrate financial literacy with the school curriculum.