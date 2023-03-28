Home / Markets / News / Inflation, rate hikes play market party poopers in FY23; smallcaps hit hard

Inflation, rate hikes play market party poopers in FY23; smallcaps hit hard

The small-caps were hit on the chin with the S&P BSE Small-cap index slipping nearly 7 per cent thus far during in FY23, underperforming the S&P BSE Midcap and the BSE 500 indexes

Deepak Korgaonkar and Puneet Wadhwa |Business Standard
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Inflation, rate hikes play market party poopers in FY23; smallcaps hit hard

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The runaway rally in Indian equities seen in fiscals 2020-21 (FY21) and FY22 came to a grinding halt in FY23, as most global central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), tightened their m

Topics :Stock MarketReserve Bank of IndiaMarketsBSE SensexNSE NiftySmallcap indexBSE smallcapInterest rate hikeInterest RatesUS Federal Reserve

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 9:33 AM IST

Also Read

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

LIVE: Mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav consigned to flames in Saifai

India's $1 trillion sovereign bond market sees rising clout of insurers

MARKET LIVE: Sensex off day's high, turns flat; Broader indices flounder

Charts suggest Nifty Auto in 'oversold' zone, rebound likely: Ravi Nathani

Stocks to watch: L&T, Coffee Day, Tata Motors, PNC Infratech, Gati, Carysil

NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under 2nd stage of longterm ASM framework

Next Story