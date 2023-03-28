Inflation, rate hikes play market party poopers in FY23; smallcaps hit hard

The small-caps were hit on the chin with the S&P BSE Small-cap index slipping nearly 7 per cent thus far during in FY23, underperforming the S&P BSE Midcap and the BSE 500 indexes

Deepak Korgaonkar and Puneet Wadhwa | Business Standard

Premium Web Exclusive

Inflation, rate hikes play market party poopers in FY23; smallcaps hit hard