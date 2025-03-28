BSE share price surges 12%, zooms 42% from March low; here's why

BSE share price: Shares of BSE Limited surged 12 per cent to ₹5,225 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the rival of India's oldest stock exchange -- NSE -- deferred its plan to change the day of expiring of its contracts from Thursday to Monday. This comes after the release of a consultation paper from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the past two trading days, the stock price of BSE has surged 17 per cent after the exchange and data platform company announced to consider bonus issue in a meeting on March 30, 2025. The company made the announcement on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 after market hours.

This will be the second time in the past three years the BSE will consider bonus issue, according to the corporate action data compiled by NSE. Earlier, the company had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. shareholders receive two additional shares for every share they hold.

At 09:36 am; BSE’s shares were quoting 11 per cent higher at ₹5,204.45, as compared to 0.33 per cent decline in Nifty 50. As many as 3.78 million equity shares of the company have changed hands in the first 21 minutes of trading on the NSE, the exchange data shows.

The stock has recovered 42 per cent from its low of ₹3,682 touched on March 11, 2025. The market price of BSE had hit a record high of ₹6,133.40 on January 20, 2025.

Sebi has released a consultation paper proposing to limit expiries of all equity derivative contracts of an exchange to either Tuesday or Thursday.

The aim is to ensure ideal spacing of expiry days to reduce concentration risk and promote product innovation. This is beneficial for BSE because its current expiry day is Tuesday and a shift in NSE expiry to Monday from April 2025 is expected to impact BSE’s volumes.

The implementation of this consultation paper will allow spaced-out days for both BSE and NSE.

Currently, the BSE and NSE use Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, as expiry days for single stock and index derivatives contracts, a practice formalised in January 2025.

NSE recently proposed shifting its final settlement day to Monday, prompting Sebi to step in and formalise the framework. Given Sebi's latest proposal, the exchange may have to withdraw the plan.

The move to standardise the expiry days of equity derivatives contracts across stock exchanges is aimed at balancing market stability, investor protection, and innovation.

Sebi’s proposed measures include expiries of all equity derivative contracts of an exchange will be limited to either Tuesday or Thursday. Contracts other than benchmark index options, which have monthly expiry, will have an expiry date on the last week of every month on either Tuesday or Thursday, as chosen by the exchange. Exchanges will now require SEBI’s prior approval to launch or modify any contract expiry or settlement day.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the implementation of this proposal is expected to be positive for BSE. Considering the shift in expiry of NSE contracts to Monday from April 2025, BSE’s volumes are expected to be impacted. However, since BSE already has contract expiry on Tuesday, NSE will have to probably stick to Thursday expiry, which will result in a steady growth trajectory for BSE.

With BSE expiry ahead of NSE, the benefit of time decay is expected to remain intact, and BSE’s market share gain story is expected to continue. Nevertheless, the concern about the implementation of the consultation paper on entity-level limits remains a risk, the brokerage firm said in a note.