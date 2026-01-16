Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, 2 others: How to trade IT stocks post Q3 results?

Shares of IT companies are likely to be in focus on Friday after Infosys raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 3-3.5 per cent from 2-3 per cent earlier. On Wednesday, the Infosys American Depository Receipts (ADR) zoomed over 10 per cent, and added another 0.4 per cent last night.
Analysts have turned upbeat on the stock post the favourable guidance revision. Here's what the market experts say. READ MORE
Meanwhile, thus far, the leading IT companies such as TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Elxsi and Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) have reported a mixed performance for (Q3) the quarter ended December 2025.
This week thus far, these 5 shares have witnessed a subdued trend in the stock market. Tata Elxsi and LTTS have declined around 3 per cent each; while Infosys and TCS are down 1 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. HCL Technologies, however, has gained 0.4 per cent.
In comparison, the NSE benchmark Nifty is down 0.1 per cent and the Nifty IT
0.5 per cent in the three trading sessions this week.
Going forward, here's a trading guide on these 5 IT stocks according to Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.
Chart check on IT stocks:
Infosys
Last close: ₹1,583
Infosys stock
is trading within a rising channel, indicating a medium-term uptrend remains intact. The stock price is currently hovering near key moving averages, with 50-EMA acting as immediate support around ₹1,580 – ₹1,565 zone, shows Infosys chart.
"A sustained hold above this area keeps the bullish structure valid. Resistance is placed near ₹1,635 – ₹1,650, where prior supply is visible. A decisive breakout above resistance can trigger fresh upside momentum," says Kunal Kamble.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Last close: ₹3,183
Earlier, TCS share
was in a downtrend but found strong support in the ₹2,930 – ₹2,920 zone, from where it staged a reversal. On the shorter time frame, the stock is now forming higher-highs and higher-lows, indicating a shift in short-term trend, explains Kamble.
The stock faced resistance near the 200-EMA and has since retraced to the ₹3,175 level. As long as this support holds, the short-term structure remains intact, while ₹3,300 – ₹3,330 remains a key resistance zone.
HCL Technologies
Last close: ₹1,657
HCL Technologies stock
is showing signs of a constructive long-term setup. On the weekly chart, price is trading above the rising long-term trendline and holding firmly above the 200-week moving average, indicating structural strength.
The stock has recently reclaimed the 20-week and 50-week moving averages, suggesting a shift toward bullish momentum. A decisive breakout above the recent consolidation zone can trigger further upside, the analyst said.
Tata Elxsi
Last close: ₹5,505
Post results, Tata Elxsi stock
reacted negatively with a sharp sell-off, indicating selling pressure at higher levels. The pullback from ₹5,900 – ₹6,000 zone highlights this area as a strong resistance.
However, the stock is holding above the recent swing support near ₹5,300 – ₹5,350, which is crucial to maintain short-term stability.
Kamble believes that the overall outlook remains neutral to bearish in the near term; a sustained move above ₹5,900 is needed for trend reversal, while a breakdown below ₹5,300 could invite further downside.
L&T Technology Services
Last close: ₹4,244
L&T Technology Services
is trading within a broad descending channel, indicating a weak to sideways medium-term trend. Price has slipped below short-term moving averages, reflecting loss of bullish momentum after the recent rally.
The ₹4,200 – ₹4,150 zone acts as immediate support, aligned with the lower channel boundary. A breakdown below this level may open downside toward ₹4,000. On the upside, strong resistance is placed near ₹4,400 – ₹4,450, followed by ₹4,720, says Kunal Kamble. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.