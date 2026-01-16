Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, 2 others: How to trade IT stocks post Q3 results?

Kunal Kamble, technical analyst at Bonanza decodes trading strategies in IT stocks - Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, L&T Technology Services and Tata Elxsi post Q3 earnings. Here's what expert says.

Technical outlook on IT stocks – Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi and LTTS post Q3 results by Bonanza (Photo: Shutterstock.com)