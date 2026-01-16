Why did Prestige Estates' share price rise 3% in trade today? Details here

Prestige Estates share price today: Prestige Estates shares rose up to 3.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,544.50 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, January 16, 2026.

Around 10:00 AM, Prestige Estates share price was trading 2.17 per cent higher at ₹1,530.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.40 per cent higher at 83,712.13 levels.

Why did Prestige Estates share price rise today?

Prestige Estates shares climbed today following the company’s announcement of record-breaking operational results for Q3 and 9M FY26, coupled with the launch of a new premium residential project in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

For the quarter, pre-sales reached ₹4,183.6 crore, up 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while nine-month pre-sales surged 122 per cent to ₹22,327.3 crore, the highest in the company’s history. Sales volume for Q3 stood at 2.99 million sq. ft., taking cumulative 9M sales to 16.95 million sq. ft., with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad contributing the largest shares. Collections grew strongly as well, with ₹4,547.5 crore in Q3 and ₹13,283.3 crore in 9M FY26, reflecting robust customer confidence and efficient execution. The company launched 5.02 million sq. ft. of residential space in Q3, taking total launches in 9M to 23.83 million sq. ft., while completions during the period totaled 12.71 million sq. ft. Office occupancy remained over 95 per cent, retail occupancy over 99 per cent, and retail turnover grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y, demonstrating strong performance across all segments.

Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Estates Projects, said, “The record-breaking performance delivered in the first nine months of FY26 is a strong validation of the demand environment for our portfolio and the strength of our execution platform. Achieving our highest-ever sales and collections — surpassing even previous full-year peaks within just nine months, reflects the trust customers continue to place in the Prestige brand and the consistency of our market positioning. We have built a well-diversified portfolio across geographies and across asset classes, with a healthy mix of residential development complemented by stable and growing annuity income from our oƯice and retail assets. This diversification provides resilience to market cycles and helps insulate the business from short-term fluctuations in any single market or segment.”

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 600 pts, Nifty above 25,800; IT index up 3%; Infosys jumps 5% Razack added, “With strong occupancies across our commercial and retail portfolios, a robust development pipeline, and sustained launch and execution momentum, we remain well positioned to continue building scale, visibility and long-term value for all stakeholders.” Investor sentiment was further boosted by the launch of Evergreen at Prestige Raintree Park, a premium residential development in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Spread over 24 acres, the project comprises around 2,000 apartments across one- to four-bedroom formats, with a total saleable area of 3.2 million sq. ft. and an estimated gross development value of ₹5,000 crore.

Whitefield's established IT hubs, strong social infrastructure, and improving connectivity make it one of Bengaluru's most sought-after residential markets, supporting strong demand for the new project and contributing to the stock's rise. Prestige Group is one of India's leading real estate developers, with nearly four decades of experience. Its diversified portfolio includes residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated township projects across major cities.