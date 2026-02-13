Ingersoll Rand jumps 9% to over 2-month high on positive growth outlook

Ingersoll Rand (India) share price today

Ingersoll Rand (India) share price jumped 9 per cent to an over two-month high on Friday as the management provided a positive growth outlook post the third-quarter results (Q3FY26). The share price rose 8.8 per cent to ₹3,849.90, the highest level since November 26, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 11:04 AM, Ingersoll Rand (India) share price pared some gains and was trading 2.20 per cent higher at ₹3,612.10, as against a 1 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. The total traded volume on NSE so far in the day stood at 44 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index (RSI) was at 67.60, according to data on Bloomberg.

FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE In the last 12 months, Ingersoll Rand (India) increased 14.42 per cent, as compared to a 11.07 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Why did Ingersoll Rand (India) share price rise today? Buying interest emerged for Ingersoll Rand (India) shares as management provided a positive commentary on growth outlook, which mitigated the impact of a decline in the bottom line for the October-December (Q3FY26) period. Q3FY26 Highlights Ingersoll Rand (India) reported a net profit of ₹71.9 crore, 7.5 per cent down from ₹77.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue increased 19.24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹455.5 crore in the third quarter from ₹382 crore. Check details of Ingersoll Rand India’s Q3 results "With a strong portfolio, a clear strategic roadmap, and the launch of our mega manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat—designed to build large and highly customised compressed air machines—we see a compelling opportunity to double our growth over the next few years," said Sunil Khanduja, managing director. ALSO READ | Engineers India shares surge 16% to 1-month high on strong Q3 net profit In the December quarter, Ingersoll Rand delivered strong momentum across its compressed air portfolio, supported by its highest-ever production of large centrifugal compressors, air treatment products, and strong adoption of its new E series oil-free rotary compressors, he added.