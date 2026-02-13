Sensex sheds 3,000 pts in 9 days, Nifty tests 25,500; what next for market?

Despite the sharp volatility, the Nifty is seen holding above the 20-DMA and 200-DMA on the technical charts; analysts see 25,500 as the key support for now.

Stock market outlook: NSE Nifty likely to remain range-bound between 25,500 - 26,000 zone, says analyst at SAMCO Securities. (Photo: Shutterstock)