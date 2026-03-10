Innovision IPO opens today, Mar 10: Brokerages say 'Avoid'; here's why

Innovision IPO: The initial public offering ( The initial public offering ( IPO ) of Innovision, a Delhi-based business services company, opens for public subscription today, March 10, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹323 crore from the public issue, comprising a fresh issue of 4.7 million shares worth up to ₹255 crore and an offer for sale of 1.2 million shares worth up to ₹67.84 crore. Under the OFS, Randeep Hundal and Uday Pal Singh are the promoters selling shareholders.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 1 per cent of the issue size for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 65 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 34 per cent for the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Innovision IPO GMP On Tuesday, March 10, the unlisted shares of Innovision were trading flat at ₹548, the upper end of the price band of ₹521 to ₹548 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Innovision IPO: Here's what the brokerages suggest SBI Securities - Avoid According to SBI Securities, at the upper end price of ₹548, the issue is valued at a P/E Ratio of 32.5x based on its H1FY26 annualised earnings on post-issue capital. Innovision demonstrated resilient performance with Revenue/Ebitda/PAT growing at a CAGR of 86.9 per cent/85.0 per cent/80.8 per cent between FY23-FY25 to ₹893 crore/₹49 crore/₹29 crore, respectively.

"When compared to its peers, the IPO valuations appear to be premium. Furthermore, the company exhibits a significant concentration of business in terms of both clients and geographical regions. It is also facing a considerable number of legal and regulatory challenges, along with debarment noticesfrom some clients. While growth is strong, the margins are very low and are subject to high employee attrition," the brokerage said in its note. SBI Securities recommended investors to 'Avoid' the issue and monitor the company's performance after it is listed. Swastika Investmart - Avoid Analysts at Swastika said the company's return on net worth (RoNW) of 35.45 per cent is the highest in the peer group by far (next best is 19 per cent), signalling efficient capital use, which partially justifies the premium.

At 35.69x P/E, the stock is pricing in significant future growth already. "Given thin margins (5.78 per cent Ebitda) and a commoditised manpower/toll services business, this valuation leaves a limited margin of safety. Long-term upside at this price needs consistent margin expansion to play out," the brokerage said in its note. Additionally, there is no strong conviction for long-term hold at this valuation unless margins show a clear upward trajectory in the coming quarters. Here are the key details of the Innovision IPO: The three-day subscription window to bid for the Innovision IPO will close on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 13, 2026. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their respective demat accounts on Monday, March 16, 2026.