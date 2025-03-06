INOX India shares gain 3%; rise 11% from 52-week low; details here

INOX India share price: Shares of vaccum insulated cryogenic equipment maker INOX India were in demand today, amid a firm market.

INOX India shares gained nearly 3 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,011, from its previous close of Rs 983.25, on the BSE. INOX India share price was trading higher by 2.52 per cent, at 1,008, at around 1:50 PM. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading higher by 458 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 74,188.24.

Shares of the company have gained 11.14 per cent, from its 52-week low of Rs 884.65, touched on February 19, 2025.

INOX India share price gained after the company disclosed that it has received orders worth Rs 190 crore between January 2025 and February 2025, taking its current order book to Rs 1,359 crore for financial year 2024-25.

"INOX India has secured orders worth Rs 190 Cr. The orders have been received in the months of January and February of 2025. Besides a large order received from a European university for supply of transferlines, Company received a minor order for supply of IMO containers for Oxygen, Nitrogen and CO2 to an Australian customer," the company said in an exchange filing on March 6, 2025.

"The orders will be supplied to clients across Europe, USA and India, further reiterating INOX India’s global footprint," it added.

"As the demand for clean energy and industrial gas infrastructure continues to rise, we remain committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and reliable cryogenic equipment worldwide. We are also happy to strengthen our global footprint in this period," said Deepak Acharya, chief executive officer of the company.

INOX India had a market capitalisation of Rs 9,350 crore, while it trades in the 'A' category of shares. The company's stock is also a constituent of the BSE SmallCap index that was trading with gains of 1.85 per cent.

INOX India Q3 results

The company reported revenue from operations at Rs 332 crore for the October to December 2024 quarter, rising 20.7 per cent from the year-ago period revenue of Rs 275.12 crore.

INOX's profit after tax (PAT) for the period stood at Rs 57.3 crore, rising 27.53 per cent from the year ago PAT of Rs 44.95 crore.

The company posted a profit before tax at Rs 77.3 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 59.05 crore in the year-ago period, which was higher by 30.9 per cent.