RateGain Travel Technologies shares soar 4% on AI-powered digest launch

Shares of the computers - software & consulting company RateGain Travel Technologies were buzzing in trade on the bourses on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The company's share soared 4.46 per cent to a day's high of Rs 518.95 per share during the intra-day deals on Thursday.

The northward movement in the RateGain Travel Technologies share price is attributed to the company's announcement of the launch of the AI-Powered Digest for its airline customers. This industry-first innovation provides airlines with a comprehensive daily view of their route performance, enabling them to make faster, data-driven decisions.

"This innovation strengthens RateGain’s position as a leading provider of AI-driven pricing insights for airlines. Delivered as a daily digest, the AI-powered report analyses data, identifies trends, detects anomalies, and highlights critical areas requiring immediate attention," the company said in a release.

This new feature, the company said, will be launched in two phases under AirGain, RateGain’s pricing intelligence platform for airlines—first with an exclusive rollout for select customers in March, followed by a full release in April. "Additionally, a major product upgrade is set for March, introducing a new analytical suite for airline customers. This upgrade will enable revenue managers to access critical insights faster and make data-driven decisions with ease."

Founded in 2004, RateGain Travel Technologies is a provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with customers and partners in 100+ countries, helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion. The company is also a processor of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries drive better outcomes for their businesses.

As of March 6, 2025, RateGain Travel Technologies' market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,611.61 crore on the NSE.

RateGain Travel Technologies shares have a 52-week range of Rs 859-469 per share on the NSE.

At 12:02 PM on Thursday, RateGain Travel Technologies shares were trading at Rs 503 apiece, up 1.26 per cent from the previous close of Rs 496.75 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.18 million equity shares, estimated to be worth around Rs 9.35 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices were also trading higher. The BSE Sensex was up 183 points or 0.25 per cent at 73,913, while the Nifty50 was up 69 points or 0.31 per cent at 22,406 levels.