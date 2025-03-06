Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Here's why Galaxy Surfactants share price rallied 7% in trade on March 6

Galaxy Surfactants share rose after the company announced that through its group companies it has entered into a deal with one of its global customers for providing EPC services

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Galaxy Surfactants share price: Galaxy Surfactants shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, March 6, 2025, as the scrip rose as much as 6.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,399 per share. 
 
The northward move in the Galaxy Surfactants share price came after the company announced that through its group companies it has entered into a strategic collaboration with one of its Global customers for providing EPC services comprising of process design and knowhow, procurement, engineering and construction, commissioning of their Performance Surfactants and Specialty ingredients plant at an overseas location. 
 
In an exchange filing, Galaxy Surfactants said, “The Company through its group companies has entered into a strategic collaboration with one of its Global customers for providing EPC services comprising of process design and knowhow, procurement, engineering and construction, commissioning of their Performance Surfactants and Specialty Ingredients Plant at an Overseas Location.”
 
Moreover, Galaxy Surfactants revealed that it is in the advanced stage of discussions to boost this collaboration post commissioning of the Plant. 
 
However, the company did not disclose the amount of the deal, citing confidentiality.
 
Financially, Galaxy Surfactants’ net profit declined about 9.5 per cent to Rs 64.6 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 71.4 crore in Q3FY24.

The sales jumped 10.8 per cent annually to Rs 1041.7 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 940.5 crore in Q3FY24. 
 
About Galaxy Surfactants
 
Galaxy Surfactants, founded in 1980 and based in Mumbai, India, is among the global leaders in the surfactants market, specialising in chemicals for personal care and cleaning products. 
 
With manufacturing plants located in India, Egypt, and the United States, the company also operates an Innovation Centre in Navi Mumbai. 
 
In 2009, Galaxy Surfactants expanded its portfolio by acquiring TRI-K Inc., strengthening its position in the market. The company provides a wide range of performance surfactants and specialty personal care products used in hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soaps, shampoos, lotions, detergents, and cleaning products.
 
Serving notable customers such as Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Himalaya, L'Oréal, and Unilever, Galaxy Surfactants has consistently focused on innovation. 
 
Additionally, since 2000, Galaxy Surfactants has filed for over 110 patents, underscoring its commitment to research and development in the surfactants industry.
 
According to BSE, Galaxy Surfactants’ market capitalisation stood at Rs 8,296.41 crore. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 
At 11:40 AM, Galaxy Surfactants share was trading 4.23 per cent higher at Rs 2,340. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 73,894.11.
 
First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

