Integrity Infrabuild IPO Day 1 Update: Check subscription, GMP, key dates

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO Day 1: The initial public offering ( The initial public offering ( IPO ) of Integrity Infrabuild Developers opened for subscription today, May 13, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving a decent response from investors as the issue was subscribed around 8 per cent within an hour after opening, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. The portion booked for retail investors was subscribed 15 per cent, and the non-institutional investor's quota was subscribed just 1 per cent, as of 11:10 AM.

The company has reserved not less than 50 per cent of the issue for retail investors and the remaining for corporate bodies, institutional investors, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non-institutional investors (NIIs). Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO GMP Post-opening, the unlisted shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers were trading flat at ₹100, the issue price, in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, May 16, 2025. Shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, May 16, 2025.

The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹12 crore through a fresh issue of 1.2 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹100 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,200 shares to buy one lot comprising 1,200 shares. High net-worth individuals would need ₹2,40,000 to bid for two lots.

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime India, is the registrar of the issue. Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

Also Read

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to use ₹5.03 crore from the net issue proceeds to purchase machinery and equipment and ₹3.64 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining ₹2.4 crore will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Integrity Infrabuild Developers

Incorporated in 2017, Integrity Infrabuild Developers is an integrated civil contract company registered as a Class-A contractor with the Government of Gujarat. The company specialises in contracting and sub-contracting services for various government projects, including road construction, building and bridge construction. The company is promoted by Keyurkumar Sheth, Rajendrakumar Sheth and Disha Keyurkumar Sheth. From FY22, Integrity Infrabuild has completed 111 projects having an aggregate contract value of ₹213.3 crore, which includes 103 roads and eight buildings.