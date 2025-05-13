TD Power Systems share price rises 4% as Q4 profit skyrockets 93% YoY

TD Power Systems share price: TD Power Systems shares were in demand on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, with the scrip popping up to 3.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 441 per share.

What triggered the uptick in TD Power Systems share price?

TD Power Systems shares rose after the company posted a healthy set of numbers in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

TD Power Systems’ consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew 93 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹52.6 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹27.3 crore in Q4FY24.

Its revenue from operations jumped 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹348.2 crore, from ₹263.8 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ | JM Financial shares jump 10% on posting 390% rise in PAT YoY; Details At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 69 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73.6 crore, from ₹43.4 crore in Q4FY24. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 430 basis points (bps) to 20.7 per cent in Q4FY25, from 16.4 per cent in Q4FY24.

The company’s order inflow grew 43 per cent annually to ₹413.4 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹289.7 crore a year ago.

Also Read

TD Power Systems dividend

TD Power Systems board also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.65 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

ALSO READ | SRF shares fall 3% despite strong Q4 results; check key numbers here The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.

About TD Power Systems

TD Power Systems specialises in the manufacturing of AC generators and electric motors, serving a broad spectrum of power generation and industrial applications.

Its product portfolio includes generators designed for steam, gas, hydro, and wind turbines, as well as for diesel and gas engines.

Additionally, TD Power Systems produces a variety of electric motors, including induction, traction, and synchronous types. The company supports diverse sectors, with solutions tailored for renewable and thermal energy, along with a wide range of industrial uses.