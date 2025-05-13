India Glycols hits new high, stock zooms 63% from April low; here's why

India Glycols share price today: hit a new high of ₹1,639.80, as it rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market, and extended its previous day’s gain on a healthy outlook. Share price of India Glycols hit a new high of ₹1,639.80, as it rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market, and extended its previous day’s gain on a healthy outlook.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the breweries & distilleries company has surged 17 per cent. It has bounced back 63 per cent from its previous month low of ₹1,005 touched on April 7, 2025.

Q4 results date, dividend announcement

The board of directors of India Glycols is scheduled to meet on Friday, May 16, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March, 2025, and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31 March, 2025.

Q3 financial performance

In Q3Y25 (October to December 2024), the consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹2,424 crore, growing 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Profit after tax grew 32.5 per cent YoY to ₹71.42 crore from ₹ 53.89 crore in Q4FY24. The company reported healthy margin improvement by 145 bps in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin at 13.2 per cent.

Improvement is largely driven by significant scaling up of its recently established distillery facilities which is being used to supply ethanol to oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India. Revenue pressure persists in the Bio-based Specialities and Performance Chemicals Segment (BSPC) segment, where revenue from glycol-based products witnessed pressure from share of decline in substitute product prices, lower demand in Chinese and South-East Asian markets, and the management's decision to restrict supply to domestic markets due to subdued pricing.

Receives EIR from USFDA for Dehradun facility

India Glycols has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with no observation from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) on April 25, 2025, for the Company’s nutraceutical products and dietary supplements ingredients at Dehradun Plant.

The company said the receipt of EIR underscores its commitment to adhering to global quality standards and paves the way for access to the premium US market, along with other highly regulated global markets.

Scheme of arrangement

The company in February 2025 has announced composite scheme of arrangement where the holding company, Kashipur Holdings Limited (KHL) is being amalgamated with India Glycols while the bio-pharma undertaking and spirits and biofuel undertaking are being demerged in separate entities, Ennature Bio Pharma Limited (EBL) and IGL Spirits Limited (ISL). The Board of directors’ approval has been received. The scheme of arrangement is subject to the requisite approvals and sanction of the jurisdictional bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). If the current scheme of arrangement is approved, India Glycols will house glycols and new specialities units, hence effectively being a pure chemical manufacturer.

CARE Ratings’ view on India Glycols

Ratings currently continue to take comfort from the company's diversified revenue streams, which mitigate volatility impact in one segment and healthy market position in bio-based glycols, potable spirit (PS), and nutraceutical segment, leading to a large scale of operations. The company has also significantly scaled up its biofuel business over the recent couple of fiscals as well. These businesses are expected to be housed in separate entities in case the scheme is executed.

About India Glycols

India Glycols manufactures green technology-based bulk, specialty, and performance chemicals and natural gums, spirits, industrial gases, sugar, and nutraceuticals. It operates under three broad segments: Bio-based specialities and Performance Chemicals (BSPC), Biofuels, PS, and EB. These segments contributed 49 per cent, 16 per cent, 29 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, to the company’s net revenue in FY24.