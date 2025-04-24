Investors rush to buy Sanofi India shares ahead of ex-dividend date; detail

Sanofi India Share Price, Dividend News: The shares of pharmaceutical company The shares of pharmaceutical company Sanofi India were in demand on the bourses on Thursday, April 24, 2024, ahead of their ex-dividend date. The company's share price advanced 4.39 per cent to ₹6,717.5 per share on the BSE during intra-day deals on Thursday.

The company's shares continued to trade higher, and as of 1:27 PM on Thursday, they were quoted at ₹6,633.65 per share, up 3.09 per cent from the previous close.

The upward movement in the company's share price aligns with the company's announcement of dividend rewards for its shareholders. Notably, the company's shares are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, April 25, 2024. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible.

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates In an exchange filing, Sanofi India informed the bourses that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹117 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. This, however, remains subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 69th Annual General Meeting.

Sanofi India dividend record date

The pharmaceutical company has set Friday, April 25, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the dividend payment. The company will finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.

Sanofi India dividend yield:

At the current market price, Sanofi India's dividend yield stands at 1.77 per cent.

Sanofi India dividend history:

ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack: Karachi-100 index crashes 2,565 pts as tensions mount The pharmaceutical company has consistently rewarded its shareholders with dividend payouts. According to BSE data, Sanofi India paid an interim dividend of ₹50 per share and a final dividend of ₹117 per share in 2024. Earlier, in 2023, Sanofi India paid a special dividend of ₹183 per share and a final dividend of ₹194 per share to its shareholders.

Sanofi India share price history:

Historically, Sanofi India shares have exhibited mixed performance over the past year. The company's share price has advanced nearly 13 per cent in the last one month and 3 per cent in the last six months, while it has dropped nearly 19 per cent over the last year. Sanofi India shares have posted a gain of 9 per cent year-to-date, whereas the Sensex has advanced nearly 2 per cent this year.

Sanofi India's shares have a 2-week range of ₹7,593.60 - ₹4,145.90 on the BSE.

About Sanofi India:

Sanofi India is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of drugs and pharmaceuticals. It has its own manufacturing facilities in Goa and Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The pharmaceutical company sells products through independent distributors, primarily in India. Sanofi India's products, such as Lantus, Combiflam, Amaryl, and Allegra, feature in the top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India.

As of April 24, 2025, Sanofi India's market capitalisation stands at ₹15,277.30 crore on the BSE. The company is a constituent of the BSE 500 index.