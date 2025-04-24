Why are Can Fin Homes shares down 3% after Q4 results? All you need to know

Can Fin Homes share price today: Shares of housing finance company Can Fin Homes fell over 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹716 on Thursday after the company reported its March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) results.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY HERE At 13:11 PM on Thursday, Can Fin Home's stock was quoting at ₹717.05, down 3.74 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,277, down 51.75 points or 0.21 per cent. The stock has fallen around 24.50 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹951.75 touched on September 13, 2024. The housing finance company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹9,591.09 crore.

Can Fin Homes Q4 FY25 result update

The company reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹234 crore in Q4 FY25, up 10 per cent compared to ₹212 crore in the previous quarter. Its total loan portfolio grew 3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹38,217 crore from ₹37,155 crore in Q3 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) slightly improved to 3.82 per cent in Q4 FY25 from 3.73 per cent in Q3 FY24. Can Fin Homes reported net interest income (NII) of ₹349 crore, up 6 per cent compared to ₹328 crore in the Q3 FY24.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio increased to 0.87 per cent in the March 2025 quarter compared to 0.92 per cent in the year-ago period. However, the net NPA ratio slipped to 0.46 per cent from 0.50 per cent in Q4 FY24.

ALSO READ | Nestle falls 5% from day's high as Q4 profit slips; earnings decoded here The board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share against a face value of ₹2 per share. This is in addition to the already declared interim dividend of ₹6 per share, taking the total FY26 dividend to ₹12.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) on Can Fin Homes

The company reported a decent quarter as earnings came in line with the estimates on the back of the lower effective tax rate. Disbursements witnessed strong momentum on a sequential basis and asset quality also improved marginally. However, net interest margins declined by 10 basis on a sequential basis, the brokerage said in a research note.

"Can Fin Homes might look to use its margin levers to deliver stronger loan growth in FY26. We may revise our estimates and target price (TP) after the earnings call on April 24, 2025," it added.

About Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company promoted by Canara Bank. It is incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. The company's loan book comprises 89 per cent of housing loans and 11 per cent of non-housing loans. It has a pan-India presence with 216 branches, 18 Affordable Housing Loan Centres (AHLCs), and 234 outlets in more than 100 cities across 21 states and Union Territories. It is one of the very few housing finance companies permitted by the National Housing Bank to take deposits from the public.