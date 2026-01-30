Ion Exchange share price slumps 10% to over 2-year low post Q3 results

Ion Exchange (India) share price today

Ion Exchange (India) share price fell over 10 per cent on Friday after the company reported a decline in net profit in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The scrip declined as much as 10.33 per cent to ₹322.10, the lowest level since April 26, 2023 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter has seen a trade of 0.5 million shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) so far. The company had a market capitalisation of ₹4,955.13 crore.

As of 10:46 AM, Ion Exchange (India) stock was trading 5.22 per cent down at ₹340.75, as compared to a 8.86 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Ion Exchange (India) slumped in Friday's session as sentiment for the stock turned bleak after its net profit declined over 58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The consolidated net profit fell 58.5 per cent to ₹20.56 crore from ₹49.59 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25). Meanwhile, Ion Exchange (India) said its consolidated revenue from operations increased 6.4 per cent on year to ₹734.44 crore during the December quarter, from ₹690.51 crore in Q3FY25. Due to the changes in the labour code, Ion Exchange (India) also incurred an exceptional loss of ₹16.95 crore in the third quarter, the company said in its exchange filing.

During the third quarter, Ion Exchange (India) bagged orders worth ₹205 crore from Rayzon Energy Private Limited and INOX Solar Limited. The orders are for ultra-pure water generation, wastewater treatment with an effluent treatment plant, and zero liquid discharge systems. The company intends to complete the orders within a nine and 10 months periods, respectively, according to a separate exchange filing. Ion Exchange stock: Technical view Ion Exchange (India) shares have been underperforming for the last year or more, trading in a lower-high and lower-low formation below its key moving averages across multiple timeframes, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, derivatives and technical research, Globe Capital Market.