Home / Markets / News / IPO Calendar: 2 mainline, 6 SME issues to keep investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: 2 mainline, 6 SME issues to keep investors busy next week

From opening to allotment and listing, here is the complete list of IPO activities set to keep the D-Street investors busy next week

IPO Calendar
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IPO Calendar: Dalal Street investors are expected to remain abuzz next week as the primary markets are gearing up for a vibrant week ahead, marked by the opening of the initial public offering (IPO) of Borana Weaves, and Belrise Industries in the mainline segment, along with three other SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) offerings.  Besides these, the markets will also witness the D-Street debut of two SME companies' shares.
 
Here’s a detailed look at the IPO activity lined up for next week:

Mainline IPOs next week

Borana Weaves IPO 

Borana Weaves IPO is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, and will conclude on Thursday, May 22, 2025. At the upper price band, the company aims to raise ₹144.89 crore through an entirely fresh issue of 6.7 million equity shares. Borana Weaves IPO will be available at a price band of ₹205-216 per share, with a lot size of 69 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 69 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
The basis of allotment for Borana Weaves IPO shares is expected to be finalized on Friday, May 23, 2025, with the company's shares likely to be credited to demat accounts by Monday, May 26, 2025.
 
Borana Weaves shares are slated to list on the BSE, and NSE tentatively on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
 
Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the issue, while Beeline Capital Advisors acts as the book-running lead manager. 

Also Read

Greaves Electric gets Sebi nod for public listing, looks to raise ₹1000 cr

More Retail plans ₹2,000 crore IPO by 2026 to fund expansion, cut debt

ICRA expects five co-working segment IPOs raising over ₹7,000 cr by 2026

IPO Calendar: Ather Energy listing, 5 SME offerings to track next week

Bollywood stars, cricketers invest in Karamtara Engineering's pre-IPO round

Belrise Industries IPO

The public subscription window to bid for the Belrise Industries IPO is set to open on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Valued at around ₹2,150 crore, the public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 238.90 million equity shares.
 
Belrise Industries IPO will be available at a price band of ₹85-90 per share, with a lot size of 166 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 166 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
Belrise Industries will be available for public subscription till Friday, May 23, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment for Belrise Industries IPO shares is expected to be finalized on Monday, May 26, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares into their demat account on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
 
Belrise Industries shares are slated to list on the BSE, and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
 
MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) serves as the registrar for the public offering. The book running lead managers include Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Jefferies India, and SBI Capital Markets. 

SME IPOs next week

The SME platforms are also scheduled to remain active next week with the listing of 3 companies, including Victory Electric Vehicles, Dar Credit and Capital, and Unified Data-Tech.
 
Meanwhile, the public offerings of Victory Electric Vehicles, Dar Credit and Capital, and Unified Data-Tech are scheduled to open for public subscription next week.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banks, defence, OMCs: Which PSU stock to buy now? Analysts pick top bets

BSE500 stock soars 51% in 8 days; nearly doubles from April month low

Are railway stocks ready for a BIG rally? RVNL, IRCTC in focus; here's why

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs outperform Nifty, Sensex; defence stocks rally; Airtel, Infy drag

CDSL share price jumps 7% in weak market; here's what you should know

Topics :IPO CalendarIPOsIPO marketIPO valuationIPO REVIEWIPO listing timeIPO allotmentinitial public offerings IPOsIPO GMPIPO activity

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story