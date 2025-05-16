CDSL share price jumps 7% in weak market; here's what you should know

CDSL (Central Depository Services) shares jumped 7.3 per cent on Friday, May 16, 2025, logging day's high at ₹1,435 per share on NSE amid heavy volumes. the stock rose in an otherwise weak market. On National Stock Exchange (NSE), 8.6 million shares changed hands, at 1:23 PM.

CDSL Q4 results 2025

The company reported its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, results on May 3, 2025.

In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹100 crore as compared to ₹129 crore a year ago, down 22 per cent. Its revenue from operation declined 6.7 per cent to ₹224.45 crore as against ₹241 crore a year ago.

CDSL Q4 results anaylsis | Motilal Oswal | Neutral | Target ₹1,150

"CDSL’s operating revenue declined 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹220 crore (7 per cent miss), primarily due to a 36 per cent/29 per cent Y-o-Y decline in transaction revenue/online data charges," Motilal Oswal said in its note. The brokerage cut earnings estimates by 15 per cent/13 per cent for FY26/FY27 to factor in slower account openings, a weak cash volume trajectory, a reduction in IPO actions, and continued investments in tech and human resources.

CDSL Q4 results anaylsis | Nuvama | Hold | Target ₹1,400

Revenue slid Q-o-Q mainly due to overall lower volumes and retail participation, and fewer demat account openings," the brokerage said in its note. It added: Although recovering, secondary market volumes remain weak; this is likely to keep primary market activity subdued.

About CDSL

Established in 1999, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) set offers depository services. CDSL facilitates electronic holding and transaction of securities and facilitates settlement of trades. It provides services to a broad spectrum of capital market entities, including depository participants, issuers, investors, RTAs, clearing corporations, exchanges.