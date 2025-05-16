Share price of Apar Industries today Shares of Apar Industries hit an over three-month high of ₹8,399.95, gaining 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of strong future outlook. The BSE500 stock was trading at its highest level since January 28, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹11,797.35 on January 8, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent at 82,369.56 at 01:30 PM. The stock price of Apar Industries, the world's largest aluminium alloy conductor manufacturer, 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer and India's largest renewable cables manufacturer, was quoting higher for the eight straight day, soaring 51 per cent during the period. It has nearly doubled or zoomed 97 per cent from its previous month low of ₹4,270 touched on April 7, 2025.

Strong Q4 results, outlook

Apar Industries reported 16.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth at ₹5,210 crore while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin declined 78 bps YoY to 8.8 per cent. Ebitda post forex grew 20.4 per cent on a sequential quarter basis. Improved product mix, resurgence of US demand and scale economies have contributed to Ebitda growth. Profit after tax grew 5.9 per cent YoY at ₹250 crore.

Despite the current uncertainties relating to reciprocating tariffs from the US, Apar saw a strong recovery in its US business. This growth is expected to continue on the back of a supply and demand gap which is filled by $20 bn imports annually.

The management said the company has achieved a historic milestone of revenue in Q4FY25 surpassing ₹5,000 crore. Strategic business depth, resilient domestic market and growth in the US business have all contributed to achieving healthy operating margins. The management is optimistic that the future outlook will continue to remain strong with a steadfast commitment to higher efficiency and innovative product offerings as the world goes through the energy transition.

Brokerage view – PL Capital

Domestic demand continued to show strength while recovery in the US further pushed the top line. The company announced a ₹1,300 crore capex to enhance manufacturing capabilities across segments, supporting future expansion. Favorable macro tailwinds - such as re-conductoring opportunities, public capex in T&D, and the energy transition - will support management guidance of 10 per cent volume growth in the Conductors segment and 25 per cent sales growth in the Cables business in FY26.

Specialty Oils volume is projected to grow 6–8 per cent, supported by robust global demand for transformer and automotive oils. However, heightened Chinese competition in non-US markets such as Africa, Latin America and Europe may impact export volume.

Analysts believe, US exports, Chinese competition in other markets and pace of re-tendering in the Indian market to be key monitorable in the medium term. However, we are long-term positive on the stock owing to 1) robust transmission & distribution (T&D) capex driving demand across segments; 2) focus on premium conductors in the domestic market, 3) healthy traction in elastomeric cables used in renewables, defence and railways, and 4) market leadership in the growing T-oils business.

About Apar Industries

Apar Industries is a diversified $2 billion conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries. As the largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer and the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer, the company enjoys a leadership position in the global markets. Apar also offers over 350 grades of speciality oils, the largest range of speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers.