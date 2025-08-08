IPO Calendar: 4 new issues, 11 listings to keep investors busy next week

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity:
Mainline IPO next week
Bluestone Jewellery IPO: Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle IPO will open for public subscription on Monday, August 11, 2025, and close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on August 14, 2025. Bluestone Jewellery shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹492 to ₹517. The minimum lot size for the application is 29 shares. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.
IPO listings next week
