IPO Calendar: 4 new issues, 11 listings to keep investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: Primary market investors will remain in action next week with the launch of four Primary market investors will remain in action next week with the launch of four new initial public offerings (IPO) and the listing of 11 companies on the exchanges. In the mainboard segment, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, and Regaal Resources will open for subscription on August 11 and 12, respectively. The SME segment will also witness the launch of two public issues.

In addition, JSW Cement, Highway Infrastructure, and All Time Plastics, along with eight SME companies, are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week.

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity:

Mainline IPO next week

Bluestone Jewellery IPO: Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle IPO will open for public subscription on Monday, August 11, 2025, and close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on August 14, 2025. Bluestone Jewellery shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹492 to ₹517. The minimum lot size for the application is 29 shares. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.