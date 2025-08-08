Infy, Adani Ent, Cochin Ship among 5 oversold stocks; trading strategy here

InfosysCurrent Price: ₹1,424 Likely Target: ₹1,100 Downside Risk: 22.8% Support: ₹1,348; ₹1,284 Resistance: ₹1,510 Infosys stock has shed 14 per cent in the last one month, and the stock is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily and weekly charts. Despite being oversold, the daily chart shows that the near-term trend for the stock is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹1,510 levels.
Adani EnterprisesCurrent Price: ₹2,173 Likely Target: ₹1,900 Downside Risk: 12.6% Support: ₹2,040; ₹2,000 Resistance: ₹2,370 Adani Enterprises is seen trading with a negative bias in the last 10 out of the 12 trading sessions, and has shed 17 per cent in the same period. The stock looks fairly weak on the charts, and is threatening to signal a 'Sell' signal on the weekly scale. A close below ₹2,226 today (Friday) shall confirm the same.
Cochin ShipyardCurrent Price: ₹1,661 Likely Target: ₹1,370 Downside Risk: 17.5% Support: ₹1,600 Resistance: ₹1,740; ₹1,780; ₹1,840 Cochin Shipyard stock has crashed by 35% from its June 2025 high of ₹2,545. The stock, at present, seems on course to test the 200-DMA support at ₹1,600 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards ₹1,370 levels, warn charts.
IFCICurrent Price: ₹53.87 Likely Target: ₹45.15 Downside Risk: 16.2% Support: ₹50.80 Resistance: ₹60 IFCI stock is seen testing support around its long-term moving averages - the 100-DMA and the 200-DMA at ₹54.02 and ₹54.83, respectively. Sustained trade below the same could drag the stock towards ₹45.15 levels, with interim support visible at ₹50.80 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹60-mark to reverse the negative trend.
UCO BankCurrent Price: ₹28.07 Likely Target: ₹24 Downside Risk: 14.5% Support: ₹27.50 Resistance: ₹30 UCO Bank stock is seen trading along the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands for the last three weeks. The stock, at present, is seen seeking support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale around ₹27.50 levels. The long-term chart indicates a potential downside crack to ₹24 levels. Bias to remain sluggish below ₹30-mark.
