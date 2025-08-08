Home / Markets / News / Infy, Adani Ent, Cochin Ship among 5 oversold stocks; trading strategy here

Infy, Adani Ent, Cochin Ship among 5 oversold stocks; trading strategy here

Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Cochin Shipyard, IFCI and UCO Bank are technically trading in the oversold zone, as per the RSI indicator; charts hint up to 23% downside risk for these 5 stocks.

Oversold stocks on charts: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Cochin Shipyard, IFCI and UCO Bank. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Equity markets in India have been under pressure amid the US tariff worries in recent trading sessions. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark - Nifty 50 index has shed 5 per cent from its 2025 high of 25,669 in little more than a month. Similarly, the broader Nifty 500 index too has declined around 5 per cent from its calendar year peak.  Amid this broad-based sell-off several stocks are now seen trading in oversold territory on the technical charts. A study of the Nifty 500 stocks reveals that as of today (Friday) 35 out of the Nifty 500 stocks are trading in oversold zone, with the 14-day RSI reading below 30.  In technical terms, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator that helps in measuring the magnitude of recent price changes in a particular stock or index. The 14-day RSI indicator is the most commonly used parameter. The RSI is plotted on a scale of 0 - 100; a reading below 30 is considered as oversold, conversely a reading above 70 is said to be overbought.  ALSO READ | Swiggy, Waaree Energies can rally up to 29% on MSCI inclusion; hint charts  Stocks or indices trading in an oversold zone need not necessarily mean they could bounce back. The underlying stock or index can remain in either overbought or oversold zone for a prolonged period of time.  Meanwhile, here's a technical outlook on the 5 stocks namely - Infosys, Adani Enterprises, IFCI, Cochin Shipyard and UCO Bank, which are currently trading in oversold territory as per the 14-day RSI indicator. 

Infosys

Current Price: ₹1,424  Likely Target: ₹1,100  Downside Risk: 22.8%  Support: ₹1,348; ₹1,284  Resistance: ₹1,510  Infosys stock has shed 14 per cent in the last one month, and the stock is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily and weekly charts. Despite being oversold, the daily chart shows that the near-term trend for the stock is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹1,510 levels. 
 
  On the downside, the stock is seen trading close to its key long-term support, which stands at ₹1,348; below which support exists at ₹1,284 levels. Break of these two support levels can potentially drag the stock towards ₹1,100 levels, hint long-term charts. 

Adani Enterprises

Current Price: ₹2,173  Likely Target: ₹1,900  Downside Risk: 12.6%  Support: ₹2,040; ₹2,000  Resistance: ₹2,370  Adani Enterprises is seen trading with a negative bias in the last 10 out of the 12 trading sessions, and has shed 17 per cent in the same period. The stock looks fairly weak on the charts, and is threatening to signal a 'Sell' signal on the weekly scale. A close below ₹2,226 today (Friday) shall confirm the same. 
 
  On the downside, the stock may retest the calendar year lows around ₹2,000 - ₹2,040 levels; below which a dip towards ₹1,900 cannot be ruled out. The bias at the counter is likely to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below ₹2,370, shows the daily chart. 

Cochin Shipyard

Current Price: ₹1,661  Likely Target: ₹1,370  Downside Risk: 17.5%  Support: ₹1,600  Resistance: ₹1,740; ₹1,780; ₹1,840  Cochin Shipyard stock has crashed by 35% from its June 2025 high of ₹2,545. The stock, at present, seems on course to test the 200-DMA support at ₹1,600 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards ₹1,370 levels, warn charts. 
 
  In the short-term, the bias at the counter is likely to remain unfavourable as long as the quotes below ₹1,840 levels; with near resistance likely around ₹1,740 and ₹1,780 levels. 

IFCI

Current Price: ₹53.87  Likely Target: ₹45.15  Downside Risk: 16.2%  Support: ₹50.80  Resistance: ₹60  IFCI stock is seen testing support around its long-term moving averages - the 100-DMA and the 200-DMA at ₹54.02 and ₹54.83, respectively. Sustained trade below the same could drag the stock towards ₹45.15 levels, with interim support visible at ₹50.80 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹60-mark to reverse the negative trend. 
 
 

UCO Bank

Current Price: ₹28.07  Likely Target: ₹24  Downside Risk: 14.5%  Support: ₹27.50  Resistance: ₹30  UCO Bank stock is seen trading along the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands for the last three weeks. The stock, at present, is seen seeking support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale around ₹27.50 levels. The long-term chart indicates a potential downside crack to ₹24 levels. Bias to remain sluggish below ₹30-mark. 
 

Topics :Market technicalsInfosys Adani Enterprises LtdMarketsCochin ShipyardUCO BankIFCIstocks technical analysistechnical chartsTrading callsStocks to avoidstock market tradingstock market bets

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

