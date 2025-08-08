NSDL, Aditya Info among 6 new listings in August; up 81% versus issue price

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Aditya Infotech, Shanti Gold International, M & B Engineering, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty and Laxmi India Finance listed on the BSE in the month of August 2025. Today, these six stocks have rallied up to 19 per cent in intra-day trade.

At 12:46 PM; these 6 stocks were trading higher in the range of 5 per cent to 18 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.61 per cent at 80,131.

NSDL’s core depository services provide a steady source of recurring revenue and stability to their business model. Revenue from annual fees and custody fees is considered a more stable and recurring source of revenue due to its lesser dependence on market cycle compared to revenue from transaction charges.

Depository market in India grew at rapid pace in last few years, securities such as common equity shares, preferential shares, mutual fund units, debt instruments, government securities, certificates of deposit, commercial papers and others are available to be held in electronic or dematerialized (demat) form by the investors.

Currently, NSDL holds a higher share compared to CDSL amongst the two depositories across the number of companies available for demat; the quantity and value of securities held in demat form, according to ICICI Securities.