Home / Markets / News / NSDL, Aditya Info among 6 new listings in August; up 81% versus issue price

NSDL, Aditya Info among 6 new listings in August; up 81% versus issue price

August Listings: NSDL, Aditya Infotech, Sri Lotus, M&B Engineering, Shanti Gold, Laxmi India rally up to 81% from issue price in spite of a broader market fall this month.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
NSDL among 6 IPOs trading at 81% premium in August. (File photo)
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of six recently listed companies have bucked a weak market trend, and zoomed up to 81 per cent against the issue price. Six companies that listed on the bourses in the month of August so far have seen their market price rally between 9 per cent and 81 per cent from their respective issue price. In comparison, thus far in the month, the BSE Sensex has declined 1.3 per cent. 
 
National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Aditya Infotech, Shanti Gold International, M & B Engineering, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty and Laxmi India Finance listed on the BSE in the month of August 2025. Today, these six stocks have rallied up to 19 per cent in intra-day trade.
 
At 12:46 PM; these 6 stocks were trading higher in the range of 5 per cent to 18 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.61 per cent at 80,131.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
Among individual stocks, shares of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) hit a new high of ₹1,339, as they rallied 19 per cent on the BSE intra-day trade. The stock extended its past two-day rally. NSDL had made a strong debut with its stock gaining 17 per cent on the debut day (Wednesday). In the last three days,the stock price of NSDL has zoomed 67 per cent against its issue price of ₹800 per share.
 
NSDL’s core depository services provide a steady source of recurring revenue and stability to their business model. Revenue from annual fees and custody fees is considered a more stable and recurring source of revenue due to its lesser dependence on market cycle compared to revenue from transaction charges.
 
Depository market in India grew at rapid pace in last few years, securities such as common equity shares, preferential shares, mutual fund units, debt instruments, government securities, certificates of deposit, commercial papers and others are available to be held in electronic or dematerialized (demat) form by the investors. 
 
Currently, NSDL holds a higher share compared to CDSL amongst the two depositories across the number of companies available for demat; the quantity and value of securities held in demat form, according to ICICI Securities.
 
Shares of Aditya Infotech surged 8 per cent to Rs 1,222 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The company made its stock debut on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Currently, the stock price of industrial products company has soared 81 per cent against its issue price of Rs 675 per share.
 
Aditya Infotech is a leading provider of technology-enabled security and surveillance solutions in India (with a market share of ~21 per cent in FY25), operating under its flagship brand “CP Plus.” Aditya Infotech entered into a joint venture with Dixon Technologies in 2017 to manufacture CCTVs and DVRs and fully acquired the venture in 2024 through a share swap, granting Dixon a 6.6 per cent stake in Aditya Infotech.  ALSO READ | Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty near 24,400 amid Trump's tough trade talk 
Aditya Infotech is positioned to benefit from the recent STQC (Standardization Testing and Quality Certification) norms, leveraging its domestic manufacturing status for faster compliance, government contract access, and market leadership amid rising import restrictions, according to Geojit Investments.
 
Considering its market leadership, strong brand recall, extensive distribution network, rapid growth in financials, healthy RoE, favourable policy environment and first mover advantage, the brokerage firm had assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating with a long-term investment perspective.
 
Besides, NSDL and Aditya Infotech, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty (up 43 per cent), M & B Engineering (27 per cent), Shanti Gold International (23 per cent) and Laxmi India Finance (9 per cent) are trading higher over their respective issue price in an otherwise weak market.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Venkys India shares slip 4%, hits 52-week low after Q1 results; details

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, Adani Ports drag Sensex 500 pts; Nifty below 24,450; SMIDs slip

Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty near 24,400 amid Trump's tough trade talk

HPCL share price rises 3% after posting Q1 results; check details here

MSCI August rejig: Swiggy, VMM, 2 others added to Global Standard Index

Topics :The Smart InvestorNSDLstock market tradingMarket trendsIPO fundraising

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story