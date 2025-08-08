NSDL, Aditya Info among 6 new listings in August; up 81% versus issue price

Shares of six recently listed companies have bucked a weak market trend, and zoomed up to 81 per cent against the issue price. Six companies that listed on the bourses in the month of August so far have seen their market price rally between 9 per cent and 81 per cent from their respective issue price. In comparison, thus far in the month, the BSE Sensex has declined 1.3 per cent.
National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Aditya Infotech, Shanti Gold International, M & B Engineering, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty and Laxmi India Finance listed on the BSE in the month of August 2025. Today, these six stocks have rallied up to 19 per cent in intra-day trade.
At 12:46 PM; these 6 stocks were trading higher in the range of 5 per cent to 18 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.61 per cent at 80,131. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Among individual stocks, shares of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) hit a new high of ₹1,339, as they rallied 19 per cent on the BSE intra-day trade. The stock extended its past two-day rally. NSDL had made a strong debut with its stock gaining 17 per cent on the debut day (Wednesday). In the last three days,the stock price of NSDL has zoomed 67 per cent against its issue price of ₹800 per share.
NSDL’s core depository services provide a steady source of recurring revenue and stability to their business model. Revenue from annual fees and custody fees is considered a more stable and recurring source of revenue due to its lesser dependence on market cycle compared to revenue from transaction charges.
Depository market in India grew at rapid pace in last few years, securities such as common equity shares, preferential shares, mutual fund units, debt instruments, government securities, certificates of deposit, commercial papers and others are available to be held in electronic or dematerialized (demat) form by the investors.
Currently, NSDL holds a higher share compared to CDSL amongst the two depositories across the number of companies available for demat; the quantity and value of securities held in demat form, according to ICICI Securities.
Shares of Aditya Infotech surged 8 per cent to Rs 1,222 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The company made its stock debut on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Currently, the stock price of industrial products company has soared 81 per cent against its issue price of Rs 675 per share.
Aditya Infotech is a leading provider of technology-enabled security and surveillance solutions in India (with a market share of ~21 per cent in FY25), operating under its flagship brand “CP Plus.” Aditya Infotech entered into a joint venture with Dixon Technologies in 2017 to manufacture CCTVs and DVRs and fully acquired the venture in 2024 through a share swap, granting Dixon a 6.6 per cent stake in Aditya Infotech. ALSO READ | Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty near 24,400 amid Trump's tough trade talk
Aditya Infotech is positioned to benefit from the recent STQC (Standardization Testing and Quality Certification) norms, leveraging its domestic manufacturing status for faster compliance, government contract access, and market leadership amid rising import restrictions, according to Geojit Investments.
Considering its market leadership, strong brand recall, extensive distribution network, rapid growth in financials, healthy RoE, favourable policy environment and first mover advantage, the brokerage firm had assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating with a long-term investment perspective.
Besides, NSDL and Aditya Infotech, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty (up 43 per cent), M & B Engineering (27 per cent), Shanti Gold International (23 per cent) and Laxmi India Finance (9 per cent) are trading higher over their respective issue price in an otherwise weak market.
