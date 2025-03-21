IPO Calendar: 9 SME issues to rule next week, mainboard drought continues

IPO Calendar: Indian primary market investors, who have not seen any mainboard offerings in the past one month, are expected to be kept busy next week with the flurry of offerings from the Small and medium enterprises (SME). During the week from Monday, March 24 to Friday, March 28, 2025, the SME segment is expected to feature the launch of four initial public offerings (IPOs).

In addition to these IPOs, five companies are scheduled to make their debut on domestic SME platforms during the same period.

That said, the mainboard segment will remain dormant for another week. Notably, Quality Power was the last mainboard company to go public, listing on the bourses on February 24, 2025.

Here are the complete details of the upcoming IPOs next week:

Desco Infratech IPO

The public offering of Desco Infratech is set to open for subscription on Monday, March 24, 2025, and close on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Desco Infratech IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 30.75 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.05 million equity shares. The price band is set at Rs 147-150 per share, and the lot size is 1000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,50,000.

Also Read

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 27, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to list on BSE SME, tentatively on Monday, April 1, 2025.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday, March 7, 2025, and close on Thursday, March 9, 2025. The Rs 73.81 crore offering comprises a fresh issue of 4.20 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.99 million equity shares of the company. Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO will be available for subscription at a price band of Rs 113-119 apiece, and a lot size of 1200 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof, with the minimum amount required at Rs 1,42,800.

Cameo Corporate Services serves as the Registrar for the public offering, while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

The basis of allotment for Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE SME on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

ATC Energies System IPO

ATC Energies System is expected to launch its public issue for subscription on Tuesday, March 7, 2025. The SME offering, estimated to be valued at Rs 63.76 crore, will comprise a fresh issue of 4.32 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.08 million equity shares of the company.

ATC Energies System has set the price band at Rs 112-118 per share, and a lot size of 1,200 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof, with the minimum amount required at Rs 1,41,600.

The basis of allotment for ATC Energies System IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Shares of ATC Energies System are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE SME on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Identixweb IPO

The public offering of Identixweb is set to open for subscription on Monday, March 24, 2025, and close on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Identixweb IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 16.63 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 3.08 million equity shares. The price band is set at Rs 51-54 per share, and the lot size is 2000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 2000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,08,000.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to list on BSE SME, tentatively on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

IPO listing next week

Shares of 5 companies, including Active Infrastructures, Rapid Fleet, Grand Continent Hotels, Divine Hira Jewellers, and Paradeep Parivahan, are set to list on the SME exchanges during the next week. Among them, Divine Hira Jewellers and Paradeep Parivahan are scheduled to list respectively on NSE SME and BSE SME on Monday, March 24, 2025. Grand Continent Hotels shares are set to list on NSE SME tentatively on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Active Infrastructures and Rapid Fleet are slated to list on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Friday, March 28, 2025.