Raining dividends on D-Street: 113 stocks go ex-date next week; full list

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their announcement details and record dates

SI Reporter New Delhi
10 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
D-Street investors looking to pocket passive income from their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Titagarh Rail Systems, Apollo Micro Systems, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Force Motors, IRCON International, Birla Corporation, and 125 other companies, as they have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders.
 
BSE data suggests that the shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend next week, from Monday, September 8, 2025, to Friday, September 12, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the day when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
Among the companies listed, consumer foods maker KSE Limited has announced the highest dividend for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has approved a final dividend of ₹50 per share. The record date has been set as September 13, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
 
Further, automobile company Force Motors has announced a dividend of ₹40 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date as September 10, 2025, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for the payout.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their announcement details and record dates:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Acknit Industries Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 8, 2025
Birla Corporation Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 Sep 8, 2025
BLS E-Services Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 8, 2025
DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.60 Sep 8, 2025
HFCL Sep 8, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 8, 2025
Hisar Metal Industries Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 8, 2025
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.0500 Sep 8, 2025
KDDL Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 Sep 8, 2025
Lehar Footwears Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 8, 2025
Manali Petrochemicals Sep 8, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 8, 2025
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 8, 2025
Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 8, 2025
Tega Industries Sep 8, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 8, 2025
Titagarh Rail Systems Sep 8, 2025 Dividend - ₹1 Sep 8, 2025
Aeroflex Enterprises Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.30 Sep 9, 2025
Apollo Micro Systems Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2500 Sep 9, 2025
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 9, 2025
Bhagwati Autocast Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 Sep 9, 2025
BLS International Services Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 9, 2025
Dilip Buildcon Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 9, 2025
Filtra Consultants and Engineers Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 9, 2025
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Sep 9, 2025 Dividend - ₹5 Sep 9, 2025
Haldyn Glass Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.70 Sep 9, 2025
Hindustan Hardy Sep 9, 2025 Dividend - ₹2.80 Sep 9, 2025
India Tourism Development Corporation Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.90 Sep 9, 2025
Jash Engineering Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.20 Sep 9, 2025
Manaksia Aluminium Company Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0700 Sep 9, 2025
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0500 Sep 9, 2025
Mangal Compusolution Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 9, 2025
RBL Bank Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 9, 2025
Rico Auto Industries Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 9, 2025
Steel Authority of India Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.60 Sep 9, 2025
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 9, 2025
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Sep 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.20 Sep 9, 2025
Astra Microwave Products Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.20 Sep 10, 2025
Campus Activewear Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.30 Sep 10, 2025
Force Motors Sep 10, 2025 Dividend - ₹40 Sep 10, 2025
Gujarat State Petronet Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 Sep 10, 2025
Indobell Insulations Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 10, 2025
Kitex Garments Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 10, 2025
Credo Brands Marketing Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 10, 2025

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

