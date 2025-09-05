Raining dividends on D-Street: 113 stocks go ex-date next week; full list

D-Street investors looking to pocket passive income from their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Titagarh Rail Systems, Apollo Micro Systems, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Force Motors, IRCON International, Birla Corporation, and 125 other companies, as they have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders.

BSE data suggests that the shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend next week, from Monday, September 8, 2025, to Friday, September 12, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the day when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.