Raining dividends on D-Street: 113 stocks go ex-date next week; full list

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their announcement details and record dates:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Acknit Industries
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 8, 2025
|Birla Corporation
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹10
|Sep 8, 2025
|BLS E-Services
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 8, 2025
|DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.60
|Sep 8, 2025
|HFCL
|Sep 8, 2025
|Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 8, 2025
|Hisar Metal Industries
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 8, 2025
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.0500
|Sep 8, 2025
|KDDL
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹5
|Sep 8, 2025
|Lehar Footwears
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 8, 2025
|Manali Petrochemicals
|Sep 8, 2025
|Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 8, 2025
|R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 8, 2025
|Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|Sep 8, 2025
|Tega Industries
|Sep 8, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|Sep 8, 2025
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|Sep 8, 2025
|Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 8, 2025
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|Sep 9, 2025
|Apollo Micro Systems
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|Sep 9, 2025
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|Sep 9, 2025
|Bhagwati Autocast
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|Sep 9, 2025
|BLS International Services
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 9, 2025
|Dilip Buildcon
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 9, 2025
|Filtra Consultants and Engineers
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|Sep 9, 2025
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|Sep 9, 2025
|Dividend - ₹5
|Sep 9, 2025
|Haldyn Glass
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.70
|Sep 9, 2025
|Company
|Ex-date
|Sep 9, 2025
|Record date
|Hindustan Hardy
|Sep 9, 2025
|Dividend - ₹2.80
|Sep 9, 2025
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.90
|Sep 9, 2025
|Jash Engineering
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|Sep 9, 2025
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.0700
|Sep 9, 2025
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.0500
|Sep 9, 2025
|Mangal Compusolution
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 9, 2025
|RBL Bank
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 9, 2025
|Rico Auto Industries
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 9, 2025
|Steel Authority of India
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.60
|Sep 9, 2025
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 9, 2025
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|Sep 9, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|Sep 9, 2025
|Astra Microwave Products
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.20
|Sep 10, 2025
|Campus Activewear
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|Sep 10, 2025
|Force Motors
|Sep 10, 2025
|Dividend - ₹40
|Sep 10, 2025
|Gujarat State Petronet
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹5
|Sep 10, 2025
|Indobell Insulations
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|Sep 10, 2025
|Kitex Garments
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 10, 2025
|Credo Brands Marketing
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|Sep 10, 2025
