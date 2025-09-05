BGR Energy Systems share price today

Shares of BGR Energy Systems hit an over 11-year high at ₹209.65, and were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise tepid market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 80,535 at 01:37 PM.

The stock price of the smallcap civil construction company quoted higher for the sixth straight trading day, and has surged 28 per cent during this period. In the past three weeks, it has zoomed 86 per cent from a level of ₹112.61 on August 14, 2025. It was trading at its highest level since July 2014.

BGR Energy is engaged in Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC), Balance of Plant (BOP) and LSTK contracting, provides construction services and technology oriented projects to the infrastructure and core sectors and manufacture of high tech equipment and systems for power, oil, gas and other process industries. On August 14, 2025, while announcing the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) results, BGR Energy in its notes said the Promoters have infused unsecured loan of ₹433.18 crore for business operation upto June 30, 2025. Though there has been encashment of Bank Guarantees, the company is continuing to execute the contracts and are hopeful of amicable solutions. The company is in discussions with the Bankers for a restructuring package. Based on the above, the company is of the opinion that the accounts will be stated on a Going Concern basis.

On July 22, 2025, BGR Energy had informed that the company received a ‘termination of contract’ letter from Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNGCPL) (erstwhile TANGEDCO). This is with respect to establishment of 1 x 800 MW North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Project, Stage III – Balance of Plant (BOP) package along with allied civil works EPC contract of value ₹2600.02 crore, the company said. BGR Energy said the company was awaiting a positive outcome out of the Arbitration application pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Madras in this matter. Meanwhile, in the backdrop of challenges in the thermal power sector in India and global markets as well, BGR Energy in its FY25 annual report said that the company initiated a number of strategic initiatives. The company identified a critical need for shift from current business segments and identified some sectors as key drivers for growth in the medium term and to diversify into adjacent business sectors.

The company's proven and successful track record and competencies could be leveraged for growth in these emerging industrial, core and infrastructure sectors. These segments include: (i) Water and water treatment solutions (ii) Electricity Transmission & Distribution (iii) Transport infrastructure viz.,Metro, Railways and Highways (iv) Civil construction; (v) Project exports and (vi) Oil & Gas and manufacture of equipment and systems for Indian industry and international markets. With state-run genco NTPC announcing that it is planning to be a 130 GW company in 2032, there is huge growth forecasted in thermal power sector which augurs well for the company's growth, BGR Energy said.